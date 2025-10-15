Injured AEW wrestler told he won’t return to the ring for two years

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

It will be a long wait for Kota Ibushi to return to the ring after breaking his femur. Ibushi took to social media to announce that he was told it would be two years before he could return to the ring.

“One year to fully recover,” Ibushi wrote on Instagram. Two years until I can step into the ring again. I believe in myself more than the doctors. I absolutely don’t believe in that. I know I have amazing DNA that gives me the ability to heal!!”

Ibushi suffered the injury during a match with Josh Alexander that aired on Saturday’s AEW Collision. Alexander had Ibushi over his shoulders while standing on the ropes when both men fell to the floor. Ibushi was unable to continue the match and was stretchered out of the building. Check out his full post and video below or via Instagram.com.

Powell’s POV: It’s unfortunate that the 43-year-old Ibushi was told that he will be sidelined for two years. While it would be great if Ibushi can beat that timeline, one can only hope that he follows the instructions of the doctors when it comes to his rehabilitation and doesn’t do anything that could set him back. Here’s wishing him the very best in his recovery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 飯伏幸太 (@aew_kota_ibushi)

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)