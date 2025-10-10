JCW Lunacy TV results (Episode 51): Roth’s review of 2 Tuff Tony vs. Caleb Konley for the JCW Championship, James Storm and Willie Mack vs. Kenny King and Kerry Morton

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Jerry Roth, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@Iammrcheeseball)

Juggalo Championship Wrestling Lunacy (Episode 51)

Taped September 14, 2025, in Houston, Texas, at The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall

Streamed October 9, 2025, on YouTube.com/@Psychopathic_Records

The show started with Willie Mack talking backstage about how hot it was because this was Houston Heat and he’d be facing Suicide… The JCW Lunacy intro played…

The commentators were Joe Dombrowski, Mark Roberts, and Veda Scott…

The Ringmaster announced the participants for the first match…

1. Suicide vs. Willie Mack. Suicide started by making a finger gun and pretending to shoot Willie, before applying an armlock, then a headlock, before Mack shoulder tackled Suicide. Suicide attempted a hip toss, and Mack reversed it. Suicide hit a top rope arm drag and tried a crossbody, but Mack caught him and body slammed him. Mack went for the Two Scoops of Whoop Whoop (Standing Moonsault) and got a two count. Suicide threw Mack outside and performed a Pescado with only a few inches of space between the ring and the metal barricade. Mack threw Suicide in the corner, and Mack attempted a move which Suicide turned into a Tarantula. Mack delivered a clothesline and a spinning wheel kick (which the announcers call a Leg Lariat, and they are wrong), followed by a cannonball. Mack went for a Stunner, but it was reversed. Suicide hit the double stomp, Mack kicked out. Suicide went for a Swanton Bomb, but Mack got out of the way and hit a Stunner for the win.

Willie Mack beat Suicide.

Jerry’s Jabber: Mack and Suicide work well together, and Mack continues to show he has amazing athleticism for a big man.

The announcers spoke about Kongo Kong taking on 2 Tuff Tony…

Jasmine St. Claire was backstage, where Mr. Happy and Kongo Kong spoke about how Painful Paul is no longer in the group, Mr. Happy needs to be serious, and Kong needs to win…

2. Mr. Happy (w/Jasmine St. Claire) vs. Cocaine. Cocaine reached for his baggy of white powder and poured it on his arm. Happy was fascinated by the powder, then Cocaine sniffed the powder and tried for a Cokeslam, but Happy reversed it and hit a couple clotheslines, then Mr. Happy danced his happy dance. Cocaine pulled out an 8-ball and threw it to the crowd. Cocaine poured powder on his face, then hit Cokeslam on Mr. Happy. Jasmine St. Claire distracted Cocaine, Mr. Happy hit a Spinning Heel Kick, then the Happy Splash, and won.

Mr. Happy beat Cocaine.

Jerry’s Jabber: A quick and painless win for Mr. Happy, who is toning down the comedy aspect of the character

Backstage, Amazing Maria was with her daughter, Haley J, and they discussed teaming together against Jazmin Allure and “Big Al” Alice Crowley…

3. Amazing Maria and Hollyhood Haley J vs. Jazmin Allure and “Big Al” Alice Crowley. The crowd started chanting Hollyhood, which is a great sign of how over Haley is. Haley and Al started out, until Jazmin Allure tagged herself in, which pissed off Al. Jazmin asked for the match to be paused, Maria got tagged in, and Haley and Maria performed a double team neck breaker on Jazmin. Maria ran the ropes, and Al kicked Maria. Al and Jazmin double-teamed Maria until Jazmin left, so now it’s Maria and Al, and then Al and Jazmin hit quick tags, before Al said “Learn your f’n place” to Jazmin. Jazmin threw a running forearm inside the ring. Maria hit a floatover neckbreaker, Jazmin ran towards Maria and hit Big Al accidentally, Haley grabbed Jazmin, who hit a jawbreaker. She went to tag Al, who dropped off the apron. Haley hit the Power Slap, and Amazing Maria hit the J Break to get the win…

Hollyhood Haley J and Amazing Maria beat Jazmin Allure and “Big Al” Alice Crowley.

Jerry’s Jabber: I am impressed with how much the crowd is behind Haley, as well as how well Maria and Haley work together.

Painful Paul threw a tantrum in someone’s yard…

4. The Moshtronaut Mike vs. Painful Paul. Mike pressed something on his suit while saying, “Zero Gravity.” Painful Paul chokeslammed Mike. The announcers said, “Houston, Mike has a problem.” Funny. One more chokeslam and the match was over…

Painful Paul beat The Moshtronaut Mike.

After the match, a pre-tape aired of Jasmine St. Claire asking Painful Paul to come to momma. Once Paul went up the ramp, Kongo Kong, Mr. Happy, and St. Claire came out to beat Paul down. Jasmine St. Claire used a kendo stick on Paul, and Happy hit him with the Happy Splash…

Jerry’s Jabber: A short match to put Paul over. I wonder if Paul can do more than a big boot and a chokeslam.

An ad aired for the new ICP book…

5. Luigi Primo vs. Bizerkus (w/Barnabas the Bizarre). Luigi spun the pizza dough while Bizerkus was mesmerized by the pizza moves. Luigi put Bizerkus in a headlock while throwing the dough in the air. Luigi threw the dough at Bizerkus, who caught the dough, then Luigi hit a Dropkick. Bizerkus hit a Headbutt and then used the Garvin stomp and finished with a double stomp to Luigi’s chest. Luigi recovered and slapped the pizza dough against the chest of Bizerkus, which echoed. Barnabas distracted Luigi, and Bizerkus applied the Head Vice, causing Luigi to pass out.

Bizerkus beat Luigi Primo.

Jerry’s Jabber: JCW has this problem where they book similar things too close together. This was basically a squash match, which just happened with Paintuo Paul in the previous match. I like Luigi Primo, but he loses more than he wins in JCW.

Outside on a balcony, Jeeves rubbed oil on Caleb Konley’s glutes, while Caleb yelled at Jeeves for talking out of turn…

Jeeves interrupted the Ringmaster and introduced Caleb Konley…

6. Caleb Konley vs. James Storm for the JCW American Championship. Caleb argued with the crowd, and Jeeves continued the arguing. Caleb hit Storm from behind and then choked him in the corner. Storm reversed a hiptoss from Caleb, who avoided a Last Call superkick. Caleb asked for a timeout. Storm chopped Caleb on the outside. Storm grabbed Caleb’s leg and asked a fun to grab the other, and both yanked Caleb, who ended up with his crotch hitting the ring post from behind. Caleb recovered and put Storm in a tree of Woe before reciting the Pledge while standing on Storm’s nuts. Caleb hit Storm on all four turnbuckles, Storm made his comeback, with an inverted atomic drop and a DDT, but only got a two count. Caleb put Storm on the top turnbuckle, but Storm escaped. Storm put Caleb in position for a Razor’s Edge, but Konley slipped out and hit a Homewrecker neckbreaker. Jeeves interfered. Storm hit the Last Call SuperKick on Jeeves. Caleb used his belt to knock out Storm to win the match…

Caleb Konley beat James Storm to retain the JCW American Championship.

Jerry’s Jabber: Caleb continues to be a highlight for me in JCW. I remember really liking him as Kaleb with a K from what little I saw of him in Impact when he was with Tenille Dashwood. He’s a good wrestler with a great gimmick in JCW.

Backstage GCW’s “Bustah and the Brain” Jordan Oliver and Alec Price made fun of Vampiro and JCW…

The Ring Master introduced the guest referee, Vampiro..

7. “The Brothers of Funstruction” Ruffo and Yabo vs. “The Bustah and the Brain” Jordan Oliver and Alex Price vs. “Club Soda” Puf and Squirt vs. “The Outbreak” Jaxon and Abel (w/Barnabas the Bizarre) in a four-way for the JCW Tag Team Titles with Vampiro as special guest referee. Yabo blew up a balloon while Squirt drank Faygo and Vampiro puffed on his Vape. Yabo drank some Faygo as well. Vampiro drank some Faygo as well. The balloon blew away, and then Yabo and Ruffo double-teamed Squirt, who tagged in Puf. Ruffo went for a pump kick and missed. Puf left when Outbreak came in. Bustah and the Brain pulled the Brothers of Funstruction out of the ring, then they slid in and started doing very fast double-team moves to Squirt. The Outbreak both hit sling blades. Puf threw Squirt in a Rocket Launcher-type move, then Puf hit a spear on the Outbreak. Yabo hit Poetry in motion to Squirt. Abel kept trying to bite competitors in the match. Ruffo put on a Hulk hand and hit punches on Alec Price, while Yabo tickled Jordan Oliver with a Rubber chicken. Bustah and the Brain attempted their neckbreaker finisher when Vampiro hit the ropes and caused Alec Price to fall. Yabo and Ruffo hit the Whoop Whoop Driver on Squirt for the win…

“The Brothers of Funstruction” Ruffo and Yabo defeated The Bustah and the Brain” Jordan Oliver and Alex Price, “Club Soda” Puf and Squirt, and “The Outbreak” Jaxon and Abel in a four-way to retain the JCW Tag Team Titles.

Jerry’s Jabber: There was a lot of stalling. I don’t get it. These teams are good for the most part, but this had balloons, Faygo, and Vampiro, who kept vaping and looking like he’d rather be anywhere else.

Backstage, Kerry Morton talked about ninjas, before he had a match with Ninja Mack…

8. Kerry Morton vs. Ninja Mack. Ninja Mack went outside the ring to slap hands before getting in the ring and tying up with Kerry. Ninja Mack tripped Kerry and then kicked him in the chest. Kerry and Mack reversed hip tosses until Mack hiptossed Kerry outside the ring. Outside, Mack kept trying to double chop Kerry and missing. Kerry got back in control and tried to pull the mask of Ninja Mack off. Morton hit elbow and knee strikes in the corner before Mack started to make his comeback, which ended with a super kick in the ropes, followed by Ninja Mack’s handspring, which was caught into a German Suplex by Kerry. Kerry began to do Jumping Jacks. Kerry threw Mack in the corner, went for a move, but Mack hit the Shurokan Kick. Mack went for the Ninja Bomb, but Morton knocked him off the top, then hit a version of Will Ospreay’s Sling Blade and got the three count.

Kerry Morton beat Ninja Mack.

Post-match, Kerry Morton ran back into the ring to beat down Ninja Mack, but Ninja Mack saw it coming and defended himself…

Jerry’s Jabber: Ninja Mack usually has good matches, but this was not one of them. I don’t know if he and Kerry Morton had an off night or what, but this wasn’t good. It wasn’t really bad with botches or anything, but it just had a lot of stalling.

Backstage, 2 Tuff Tony grabbed his bottle of Bicardi Lemon and said he would beat Kongo Kong and headed to the ring…

9. 2 Tuff Tony vs. Kongo Kong (w/Jasmin St. Claire, Mr. Happy) for the JCW Championship. The crowd was chanting 2 Tuff. There’s a size difference of quite a bit between Kong and 2 Tuff Tony. Kong and Tony locked up, and Kong shoved Tony in the corner, then did it again, and tried to throw two clotheslines, and each time Tony ducked. Kongo Kong shoulder-blocked Tony. Tony grabbed Jasmine by the hair after Jasmin tripped him. Tony hit ten punches in the corner, then hit Finn Balor’s Pele Kick. Kong hit a headbutt on 2 Tuff Tony. Kong hit body shots before Irish whipping Tony and hitting a clothesline. Tony ran at the speed of a sloth and vaguely bounced off the ropes to attempt a move before Kong hit a headbutt.

Kong was trying to hit a hurricanrana and whiffed spectacularly as he sailed right over Tony’s head. They attempted it again, and this time Kong hits it. Kong went for the Oh Shit splash, and Tony turned it into a Superplex. Tony hit several clotheslines on Kong and then a second rope moonsault for a two. Jasmine St. Claire took the Bicardi Lemon at some point as Tony went for it, and Mr. Happy speared Tony and hit the Happy Splash. Painful Paul came out and took Happy out of the arena. Kong built a door bridge with two chairs and a door. Tony Powerbombed Kongo Kong through the Bridge after Painful Paul hit a Big Boot.

2 Tuff Tony defeated Kongo Kong to retain the JCW Championship.