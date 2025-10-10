TNA Bound For Glory lineup: The full card for Sunday’s pay-per-view

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the TNA Bound For Glory event that will be held on Sunday in Lowell, Massachusetts, at Tsongas Center.

-Trick Williams vs. Mike Santana for the TNA World Championship

-Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. “Team 3D” Bully Ray and D-Von in a tables match for the TNA Tag Team Titles and the NXT Tag Team Titles

-Leon Slater vs. Je’Von Evans for the X Division Title

-Kelani Jordan vs. Indi Hartwell for the Knockouts Championship

-Frankie Kazarian vs. Steve Maclin for the TNA International Championship

-Gia Miller vs. Tessa Blanchard

-“The System” Moose, Alisha Edwards, Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards, and JDC vs. “Order 4” Mustafa Ali, Tasha Steelz, Jason Hotch, John Skyler, and Agent Zero in a Hardcore War

-The 20-person Call Your Shot gauntlet match for a Money in the Bank-style contract for a shot at any championship over the next year (Lei Ying Lee enters first, Mance Warner enters last)

-(Pre-Show) TNA Hall of Fame inductions of Mickie James (presented by Tara) and “The Beautiful People” Angelina Love and Velvet Sky (presented by Tommy Dreamer)

-(Pre-Show) -“The IInspiration” Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay vs. Heather by Elegance and M by Elegance for the Knockouts Tag Team Titles

Powell’s POV: Join me for my live review of Bound For Glory as it airs on pay-per-view (and for TNA+ annual subscribers). The pre-show starts at 5CT/6ET, and the main card starts at 6CT/7ET. My same-night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).