WWE Smackdown rating for Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton vs. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with an average of 1.03 million viewers for USA Network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The number was down compared to the previous episode’s 1.238 million viewership average.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown finished with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down compared to the previous week’s 0.35 rating. The WNBA Finals game one topped the ratings with 1.858 million viewers and a 0.44 rating for ESPN. The numbers continue to be way down for pro wrestling television shows following the recent Nielsen switch to the new “Big Data + Panel” system. If you want to learn more about the Nielsen change, check out the new Pro Wrestling Boom podcast with my guest Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. One year earlier, the October 4, 2024, edition of Smackdown produced 1.518 million viewers and a 0.45 rating for USA Network for the Bad Blood go-home show.

