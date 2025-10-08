WWE Evolve coverage, last week’s Dynamite and Collision grades, The Miz, Paul Burchill, Art Barr

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Evolve streams on Tubi at 7CT/8ET. The advertised matches include Gal vs. Dante Chen and Wendy Choo vs. Nikita Lyons. Chris Vetter’s reviews are available after the show airs.

-I gave last week’s AEW Dynamite a B- grade during his same-night audio review.

-Will Pruett did not give Saturday’s AEW Collision a letter grade, but he was down on the show throughout his audio review. In fact, Will was just plain down due to Collision, his Rams losing, Taylor Swift’s new album, and dry-haired Pac, among other things. Give Will a hug if you happen to see him.

Birthdays and Notables

-Paul Burchill (Paul Birchall) is 46.

-The Miz (Mike Mizanin) is 45.

-The late Art Barr was born on October 8, 1966. He died on November 23, 1994 at age 28 from undisclosed causes.