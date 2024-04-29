WWE Draft night two on Raw in Kansas City, Powell’s Q&A Audio Show, Paul Roma, Titus O’Neil, Aksana, Jay Lethal, Brittney Savage, Violent J, Alex Riley, Drew Gulak, Mad Maxine, EZ Money, Oleg Prudius, Lacey, Don Leo Jonathan, Lou Thesz, Chris Candido, Billy Travis, Frank Gotch, Verne Gagne

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Kansas City, Missouri at T-Mobile Center. The features night two of the WWE Draft. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Submit questions for today’s Q&A Audio Show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions. This show is available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in Kansas City, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite and Rampage in Winnipeg, Friday’s WWE Smackdown and Saturday’s WWE Backlash in France. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Paul Roma (Paul Centopani) is 64 today.

-Titus O’Neil (Thaddeus Bullard Sr.) is 47 today.

-Aksana (Zivile Raudoniene) is 42 today.

-Jay Lethal (Jamar Shipman) is 39 today.

-Brittney Savage is 37 today.

-The late Don Leo Jonathan (Don Heaton) was born on April 29, 1931. He died at age 87 on October 13, 2018.

-Violent J (Joseph Bruce) of Insane Clown Posse turned 52 on Sunday.

-Alex Riley (Kevin Kiley Jr.) turned 43 on Sunday.

-Drew Gulak turned 37 on Sunday.

-The late Lou Thesz died on April 28, 2002 at age 86.

-The late Chris Candido (Chris Candito) died on April 28, 2005 at age 33.

-The late Billy Travis (Gary Mize) was born on April 28, 1961. He died of an apparent heart attack at age 41 on November 23, 2002.

-Mad Maxine (Jeannine Mjoseth) turned 65 on Saturday.

-EZ Money (Jason Broyles) turned 51 on Saturday.

-Oleg Prudius turned 45 on Saturday. He worked as Vladimir Kozlov in WWE.

-Lacey (Larissa Vados) turned 41 on Saturday.

-The late Frank Gotch was born on April 27, 1877. He died at age 40 of uremia poisoning on December 16, 1917.

-The late Verne Gagne died on April 27, 2015 at age 89.