WWE Crown Jewel Perth lineup: The updated card for Saturday morning’s premium live event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Crown Jewel event that will be held on Saturday, in Perth, Australia, at RAC Arena.

-World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins vs. WWE Champion Cody Rhodes for the men’s Crown Jewel Championship

-WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton vs. Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer for the women’s Crown Jewel Championship

-Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed in an Australian Street Fight

-Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley vs. “The Kabuki Warriors” Asuka and Kairi Sane

-John Cena vs. AJ Styles

Powell’s POV: The Australian Street Fight was added during Monday’s Raw. Join me for my live review with the start of the main card as it streams bright and early on on Saturday morning on ESPN Unlimited (or Netflix internationally) at 7CT/8ET. Hell, no, I’m not getting up even earlier to cover the pre-show unless there’s a match. I will be flying solo with an exclusive same-day audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).