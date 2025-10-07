The Beautiful People’s TNA Hall of Fame inductor

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The TNA Hall of Fame ceremony is set. Gabby LaSpisa announced that Tommy Dreamer stated on her podcast that he will induct “The Beautiful People” Angelina Love and Velvet Sky on Sunday.

Powell’s POV: Mickie James recently revealed that she will be inducted by Lisa Marie Varon, who worked as Tara in TNA and Victoria in WWE. The TNA Hall of Fame ceremony will be held on Sunday’s TNA Bound For Glory pay-per-view pre-show.

