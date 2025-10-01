Wrestling Revolver “Redemption” results: Vetter’s review of Sky De Lacrimosa vs. Jake Crist in a Texas Deathmatch, Brick Savage vs. KJ Orso for the vacant Revolver Texas Title

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, TNA, GCW, MLW, and other notable live events or television tapings. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

Wrestling Revolver “Redemption”

Streamed on Triller+

September 27, 2025, in Bedford, Texas, at MPX Event Center

The venue is a small, dark room with a low ceiling. The crowd was maybe 80-100.

1. Phil Shark vs. Stephen Wolf. Yes, Phil wore a giant shark mascot outfit to the ring, but he removed it all except headwear. Wolf is a top-five Texas talent, and his introduction says he is ranked #292 in this year’s PWI 500, so this feels like wasting an appearance for him against a comedy shark character. Shark bit Wolf seconds into the mat. Shark hit a huracanrana. Wolf removed the stupid shark hat at 3:00 and was booed. Wolf took control and kept Shark grounded. Shark hit a stunner at 6:00. Wolf hit a moonsault press for a nearfall. Shark hit a running Shooting Star Press, and they were both down.

Shark hit a spinning heel kick, and he fired up. He hit a powerslam for a nearfall at 8:30. Wolf hit a Rebound Lariat for a nearfall. Wolf hit a standing moonsault for a nearfall at 11:00. Shark hit a second-rope flying clothesline. He spun Wolf then slammed him to the mat for a believable nearfall. Shark missed a top-rope Shooting Star Press, and Wolf immediately hit his pop-up flipping faceplant move for the pin. That topped all expectations; Shark had a really good showing here, so why is he doing this comedy act routine?

Stephen Wolf defeated Phil Shark at 13:28.

* Wolf got on the mic and said fans have forgotten how good he is in the ring. He said he should be in the title picture.

2. Danny Orion vs. Matthew Palmer. Orion is another top-five Texas talent, and he’s been appearing on some shows on the West Coast recently. The commentators noted this was Palmer’s first match in three months due to an injury. They shook hands before locking up, and this was a first-ever singles matchup. Palmer has again retooled his look and now looks a lot like former ROH wrestler Silas Young. He kept Orion grounded early on. Orion hit a plancha at 3:30, but Palmer immediately hit a superkick on the floor. He suplexed Orion onto the ring apron. In the ring, Orion hit a tornado DDT at 5:30. He missed a Swanton Bomb, and they were both down.

They got up and traded forearm strikes. Orion hit a snap Dragon Suplex at 8:30. Palmer hit four consecutive German Suplexes for a nearfall. Orion backed him into a corner and hit a series of chops. Palmer hit two more German Suplexes, and he went to the corner, but Orion caught him with an enzuigiri, and Danny hit a second-rope superplex at 11:30. Danny then hit the Swanton Bomb for a believable nearfall; I thought that was it. Orion hit a superkick, but he missed a Swanton Bomb. Palmer tied Orion in a bow-and-arrow and cranked back on Danny’s head, and Orion tapped out! That was really good.

Matthew Palmer defeated Danny Orion at 12:46.

3. Crash Jaxon vs. Demo Diamond vs. Kari Jai Wright vs. Delynn Cavens in a four-way, No. 1 contender’s match. My first time seeing Demo; he’s a Black man, and his short hair appears to be orange or red. Wright looks a lot like Chris Bey; I’ve seen him a few times before, but this might be the first time in 2025. I’ve seen Cavens in New Texas Pro; he’s also Black with long dreadlocks, and he’s much shorter than everyone else in this one. They all traded blows at the bell; no tags in this one. Cavens and Demo ‘wish-boned Wright’s legs at 1:30. Those two hit dives to the floor on the other two. Cavens and Diamond got back into the ring and brawled.

Crash hit a bodyslam but missed a splash to the mat. Kari tossed Delynn onto Crash’s butt at 4:00. Kari hit a flip dive to the floor onto all three opponents. In the ring, Diamond hit a snap suplex, then a double suplex, and he was fired up. Cavens hit a doublestomp to Diamond’s chest. Crash hit a Pounce on Cavens. Crash got two guys on his back and hit a Samoan Drop, but Cavens immediately hit a frogsplash onto Crash for a nearfall at 8:00, and they were all down. They all got up and traded blows. Cavens hit a leaping Flatliner. Diamond hit a Sky High powerbomb on Kari for a nearfall at 10:00. Cavens hit a top-rope doublestomp. Crash hit a release powerbomb and a back suplex to pin Cavens.

Crash Jaxon defeated Delynn Cavens, Demo Diamond, and Kari Jai Wright in a four-way at 10:54 to become No. 1 contender.

* Brick Savage was being interviewed backstage. Crash Jaxon came up and pointedly told Savage that he’s now No. 1 contender.

4. BDE vs. Maya World in an intergender match. YouTube star BDE has been shockingly entertaining in the ring, but he has the look and physique of former NXT wrestler Leon Ruff. They locked up at the bell and twisted each other’s left arms. He slipped on a springboard crossbody block but still awkwardly got a nearfall at 2:00. He hit a second-rope Blockbuster, and she bailed to the floor. In the ring, she hit a German Suplex for a nearfall. They rolled to the floor and traded chops. In the ring, Maya hit a Russian Leg Sweep for a nearfall at 4:30. He dove through the ropes onto her and threw her back into the ring.

Maya hit a Lungblower to the back for a nearfall. BDE hit a Lungblower move to her chin, then an OsCutter at 6:30. Maya got underneath him in a corner and hit a powerbomb, then she applied a half-crab, and she switched to an ankle lock. He hit another awkward springboard move, then a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall at 8:00. He missed a top-rope doublestomp, and Maya immediately got a rollup for the pin. Two awkward spots in this one but they persevered through it.

Maya World defeated BDE at 8:37.

* The intermission match was Brick Savage vs. JD Griffey.

5. “The Scorn” Gabe Wilder and Tommy Prince vs. “Alpha Sig” Dick Myers and KC Jacobs for the MPX Tag Team Titles. I’ve seen The Scorn on a prior Revolver show in Texas; they are white kids dressed like rockers in black attire, and they played air guitar on their tag title belts. Myers and the rotund WIlder opened, and the Scorn worked over Dick early on. Jacobs tagged in at 3:00. Alpha Sig hit a team delayed vertical suplex. KC got a Victory Roll on the skinnier Prince for a nearfall. Prince hit a leaping inverted DDT for a nearfall at 6:30.

The Scorn hit a team X-Factor faceplant for a nearfall. One guy from each team hit a flying headbutt, and all four were down at 8:30. They got to their feet and all four brawled. Alpha Sig hit stereo planchas. In the ring, Jacobs hit a forward Finlay Roll. Wilder hit a moonsault. Myers hit a Canadian Destroyer on Wilder. Prince and Myers hit stereo clotheslines at 12:00, and everyone was down again. In some dumb, eye-rolling stuff, Alpha Sig stuck a beer horn into Prince’s rear; I won’t elaborate. It fired up Prince, who hit a double chokeslam. The Scorn hit a top-rope doublestomp-and-DVD move for the pin. Blah; it wasn’t good before they started some dumb buttplay, and it only got worse.

Gabe Wilder and Tommy Prince defeated Dick Myers and KC Jacobs to retain the MPX Tag Team Titles at 15:26.

* JD Griffey is injured; he came to the ring in street clothes and relinquished the Revolver Texas Title. He did ring introductions and concluded by saying, “Whoever wins, I’m coming to see you.” Griffey then joined commentary.

6. Brick Savage vs. KJ Orso for the vacant Revolver Texas Title. Again, Brick has the size and rotund heft of Bronson Reed, and I’m a big fan. We had the bell, and Savage easily tossed the former Fuego Del Sol across the ring and chopped him. They brawled to the floor, where Orso shoved him shoulder-first into a pillar at 3:00. They got into the ring, and Orso targeted the damaged shoulder and stomped on Brick’s arm. Brick hit a dropkick at 4:30 but sold the pain in his arm. Orso hit a Lungblower-style move on the damaged left arm.

Savage hit a clothesline in the corner, then a running boot to the face for a nearfall at 8:00. They again went to the floor, with Brick now in charge. He tossed Orso over the guardrail at 9:30, and they brawled into the crowd. KJ charged, but Brick hit a Pounce that sent KJ flying into rows of chairs at 11:00. KJ got a chair and struck Savage a few times. In the ring, KJ tied him up in a Cobra Clutch-style submission hold on the mat, but Brick escaped and hit a backbreaker over his knee at 13:30, then a buzzsaw kick to the chin for a nearfall. KJ hit a Code Red for a nearfall at 15:00.

KJ tried a Poison Rana, but Brick blocked it, and Brick hit a standing powerbomb for a nearfall. Orso got a magistral cradle with his feet on the ropes for a nearfall, and he jawed at the ref. Savage clocked Orso with a forearm strike and flipped him stomach-first to the mat for a visual pin, but Griffey pulled the ref to the floor! Griffey jumped into the ring, and he handed Orso the title belt. Orso swung it, but Savage blocked it. However, Orso hit a doublestomp on Savage’s head, shoving his forehead onto the title belt for the cheap pin. Good action.

KJ Orso defeated Brick Savage to win the vacant Revolver Texas Title at 18:23.

7. Sky De Lacrimosa vs. Jake Crist in a Texas Deathmatch. Weapons were set up in the ring. Sky immediately grabbed Jake by the throat and chokeslammed him through a door in the corner, and we’re underway! Sky shoved a tack-covered bat into Jake’s forehead. Jake shoved a gusset plate into Sky’s forehead at 2:30, and Sky was immediately heavily bleeding. Gross. Jake was also bleeding from his forehead. Jake bodyslammed Sky onto thumb tacks for a nearfall at 6:30. They both crashed through a barbed-wire-covered door bridge on the floor, but the doors didn’t break, so they landed on the cement. Ugh. In the ring, Crist jabbed syringe needles through Sky’s cheeks. This is gross; I’m barely watching now. Crist got a backslide for the pin. Yes, after all that violence, a flash pin hardly decided anything.

Jake Crist defeated Sky De Lacrimosa in a Deathmatch at 11:51.

Final Thoughts: Definitely a mixed bag and a rare show that I’m not giving a thumbs up. Orso-Savage was the highlight here and the match to watch. Orion-Palmer was really good, too, and takes second. I’ll take the four-way for third, but Wolf-Shark was far better than expected. Seriously… Shark looked good here, so he needs to change his last name and drop the stupid gimmick before he is permanently stuck with it.

The other matches were rough. The BDE-Maya match was a reminder that — as good as BDE has been so far — he has had fewer than 20 overall matches. Just a bit clunky. Luckily, Maya is a pro, and they worked through it. Alpha Sig are regulars on the Revolver roster, but they just aren’t getting better, and I would argue in many ways, are actually getting worse.

I just don’t understand death matches, I just don’t. There is no storyline between these two. No heat, whatsoever. So, why are they carving each other up with violent weapons? Gusset plates are gross, but syringe needles through cheeks are just disgusting. The top two matches are the ones to watch.