What's happening...

Masha Slamovich’s statement following allegations of domestic violence

September 24, 2025

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Masha Slamovich (Anna Khozina) issued the following statement via social media on Wednesday.

Powell’s POV: Slamovich’s comments were in response to allegations of domestic violence that were levied against her online by a friend of her former boyfriend, Akira (Alex Atkisson). TNA opened an internal investigation into the allegations, and multiple independent promotions announced that Slamovich will no longer be appearing at shows they had booked her for. For more details, read my previous story.

(ProWrestling.net Editor Jason Powell has worked in journalism for 27 years, including as the Assistant Editor of PWTorch.com and as a Senior Editor at Fanball.com before launching ProWrestling.net on Feb. 11, 2008.)

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.