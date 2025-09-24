Masha Slamovich’s statement following allegations of domestic violence

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Masha Slamovich (Anna Khozina) issued the following statement via social media on Wednesday.

Powell’s POV: Slamovich’s comments were in response to allegations of domestic violence that were levied against her online by a friend of her former boyfriend, Akira (Alex Atkisson). TNA opened an internal investigation into the allegations, and multiple independent promotions announced that Slamovich will no longer be appearing at shows they had booked her for. For more details, read my previous story.

