WWE LFG and WWE Greatest Moments on A&E tonight

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Two episodes of WWE’s Greatest Moments air tonight on A&E starting at 8CT/9ET. The first show focuses on Andre the Giant, and the second is on Championship Matches of the ’90s.

WWE LFG airs tonight on A&E at 9CT/10ET. Undertaker, Booker T, Bubba Ray Dudley, and Michelle McCool are coaching teams of developmental wrestlers.

Powell’s Note “It’s Not Over ‘Til It’s Over” is the name of tonight’s episode and has the following description: “Focus shifts to the male competitors, as the LFG Playoffs continue. Shiloh Hill and Drake Morreaux kick things off with a hard-hitting matchup, while Anthony Luke and Trill London make decision time difficult for Coach McCool. Then, Harlem Lewis looks to put down Chris Island and move one step closer to that NXT contract. And in the main event, BJ Ray thinks he has a free pass to the semi-finals… but Coach Bubba has a much different idea.”