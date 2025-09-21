Paul Levesque reveals why Stephanie Vaquer was recently sidelined

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

New Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer was recently sidelined, which led to reports that she was injured. Paul Levesque clarified during the WWE Wrestlepalooza post show that Vaquer was actually battling an illness.

“In the last few weeks, Stephanie has been very sick,” Levesque said. “I don’t know the details of what the flu-type thing going on, but she was very sick. It was why she missed the TV and why there was some odd build to it.” Watch the post show below or via the WWE YouTube Page.

Powell’s POV: Vaquer returned to the ring on Monday’s Raw when she faced Kairi Sane, and she wrestled again in a six-woman tag match on Tuesday’s NXT Homecoming show. Her last match prior to returning on Raw was back on July 28, so she was sidelined for over a month. You wouldn’t know it if you simply watched her matches, as she showed no sign of ring rust.