WWE Smackdown results (9/19): Powell’s live review of Cody Rhodes’ appearance, a Brock Lesnar interview, two title matches, final hype for Wrestlepalooza

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Smackdown (Episode 1,361)

September 19, 2025, in Toledo, Ohio, at Huntington Center

Simulcast live on USA Network and internationally on Netflix

[Hour One] Michael Cole opened the show while arrival and backstage shots aired of Drew McIntyre, WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, Carmelo Hayes, and U.S. Champion Sami Zyan…

Cole and Corey Graves checked in from their ringside broadcast table. The duo spoke about Wrestlepalooza being 24 hours away. Cole said he was scheduled to interview Brock Lesnar later in the show, but he was told that Lesnar was ready to do the interview. Cole got up to head backstage for the interview while Graves hyped upcoming matches.

Brock Lesnar made his entrance, causing Cole to freeze in his tracks in the entrance aisle. Cole indicated that he thought he was going to do the interview backstage. Lesnar scooped up Cole and carried him while doing his usual lap around the ring. Lesnar walked up the ring steps, set Cole down on the apron, and pushed him over while he was trying to climb through the ropes.

Cole pleaded with Lesnar, who smiled and then grabbed him by the tie while pulling him to his feet. Graves entered the ring and tried to talk down Lesnar, who responded by giving Graves an F5. Lesnar grabbed a camera and yelled to John Cena that he’s coming for him and will be coming for blood.

Lesnar exited the ring and trashed the stupid hydration station. Lesnar grabbed the top piece of the ring steps and started to return to the ring, causing the referees who were checking on Graves to run away. Lesnar hoisted up Graves and gave him another F5. “Come on, Cena,” Lesnar yelled. The crowd chanted, “One more time.” Lesnar made his exit instead, which drew boos…

Powell’s POV: A hot opening with Lesnar creating the type of chaos that he delivers better than anyone. Unless I’m forgetting something, this was the first time we’ve seen Graves take a bump on television since he was medically cleared back in 2022. I love that Lesnar was a good heel by leaving the fans hanging when they chanted for one more F5.

Coming out of the break, Cole, referees, and producers were tending to Graves, who was still down in the ring. Footage of Lesnar’s attack was shown…

Lesnar was shown walking backstage. Lesnar encountered Paul Heyman, who was standing with Bronson Reed and Bron Breaker. “We should talk,” Lesnar said to Heyman, who said okay and then had a sinister laugh after Lesnar walked away.

Smackdown General Manager Nick Aldis approached Heyman, Reed, and Breakker and told them today is not the day. Aldis said he had a contract signing for the main event of Wrestlepalooza. Aldis said he needed two signatures, not more problems. Heyman claimed he was there to broker peace between his men and Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso. Aldis said the Usos were in Indianapolis, and suspected Heyman already knew that. Heyman praised Aldis’s work as a GM and his suit, and claimed they were there to enjoy the show…

Michael Cole walked back to the broadcast table and put this headset on. A flustered Cole said Corey Graves was backstage getting medical attention because he tried to help him. Cole said he’s done this a long time and has gotten in the ring and has been pushed around, but he’s never felt as helpless as he did tonight. He said if that’s what awaits his friend John Cena, he doesn’t even know if Cena has the answer…

1. Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss vs. Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. Both entrances were televised. The challengers had Bliss down in their corner heading into a break. [C]

The Miz was on commentary with Cole coming out of the break. Flair tagged in, but Green put her down, and then Fyre hit her with a Swanton Bomb from the top rope. Bliss broke up the pin attempt that followed. Flair and Bliss came right back with stereo Natural Selections, and then Flair pinned Green…

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss beat Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre in 8:00 to retain the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles.

Powell’s POV: There wasn’t much to this match, especially with the commercial break early. I’ve never been a fan of the Natural Selection because it used to bend opponents into what looked like a gentle yoga pose, but Flair has tweaked it so that she’s now spiking her opponent’s head.

Backstage, B-Fab told Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins that they needed to get past whatever their issues were and do what’s best for the Street Profits. Michin interrupted to tell B-Fab that Aldis was ready to talk to them about a tag team match for next week’s show. B-Fab told Ford and Dawkins to work things out. After the ladies left, Dawkins was about to speak, but Ford cut him off and said they would always be good. Ford said he would talk to Aldis about a tag title shot. Both men did their handshake bit, and then Ford walked out of the picture.

Bo Dallas showed up and told Dawkins that his brother didn’t want to hear what he had to say, but he wanted to listen. Ford returned and shoved Dallas against a wall. Dallas said he was there to guide lost souls to find the right path. Dallas laughed. Erick Rowan showed up and left Ford and Dawkins lying… [C]

“Fraxiom” Axiom and Nathan Frazer were introduced for a match. Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker attacked the duo and cleared them from the ring. Paul Heyman came out and said Fraxiom looked like the Usos. Heyman spoke in what was likely Samoan and then said it was a spoiler for Wrestlepalooza about his team winning.

Axiom and Frazer climbed up top behind the heels and then dropkicked them, and then followed up with suicide dives. Aldis came out and booked them in an impromptu match… [C]

2. Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker (w/Paul Heyman) vs. “Fraxiom” Axiom and Nathan Frazer. The match was joined in progress. Late in the match, Axiom was on the ropes with Reed, who shoved him off the ropes and into a Breakker spear. Reed followed up with a Tsunami and then pinned Frazer.

Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker defeated “Fraxiom” Axiom and Nathan Frazer.

After the match, Heyman called off ring announcer Mark Nash. Heyman said he didn’t need John Cena’s bitch to announce his men as winners. Heyman said that was his job. Heyman tried to deliver his spoiler for Wrestlepalooza by naming Reed and Breakker the winners, but he was interrupted.

Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso appeared on the big screen from Indianapolis at the Wrestlepalooza host venue, Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Usos delivered a brief promo that left Heyman scowling…

Nia Jax was shown walking backstage while Cole said she would appear after a break…

Cole hyped the Wresltepalooza schedule with a two-hour countdown show, the main show starting at 6CT/7ET, and a post-show… A video package spotlighted appearances that Paul Levesque and WWE wrestlers made on various ESPN shows to promote Wrestlepalooza…

Cole hyped the contract signing for Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship…

Powell’s POV: I’m a little surprised that Aldis listed the WWE Championship match as the Wrestlepalooza main event. John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar was previously announced as the opening match, but I didn’t know if they’d go with the WWE Championship match last because I suspected we might get a weak finish designed to set up a rematch.

Nia Jax delivered a promo while standing in the ring. She mocked the fans and said she’s sick of the women’s division. She said it’s embarrassing that women continue to call themselves the alpha female when she is the true alpha female. Jax said it’s definitely not Tiffany Stratton. Jax impersonated Stratton, saying, “It’s Tiffy Time,” and then said she’s annoying.

Jax said if she could trade looks with anyone, it would be Jade Cargill. Jax said that if Jade could trade in-ring ability with anyone, it would be her. Jax laughed and said Jade could use it. Jax said she will annihilate any storm or Tiffy Time any damn time.

WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton made her entrance and spoke from the stage while saying everyone was sick of Jax running her mouth.

[Hour Two] Stratton said she’s committed to showing Jax that she’s the one and only WWE Women’s Champion. Stratton started to walk toward the ring, but a group of security guards stopped her.

Jade Cargill made her entrance. Jade kicked a security guard and headed to the ring, but another batch of security guards pulled her off the apron. Nick Aldis came out and said that there would be severe consequences if there was another punch thrown. Aldis booked Stratton vs. Jade vs. Jax in a Triple Threat for the WWE Championship on next week’s Smackdown in Orlando…

Carmelo Hayes made his entrance for the U.S. Title match. Miz stood up behind the broadcast table and obnoxiously applauded Hayes… [C] Cole hyped the Triple Threat for the WWE Women’s Championship for next week’s show…

Cole recapped footage of the opening segment with Brock Lesnar. Cole said he’d never felt so helpless…

Powell’s POV: I remember a time when Cole seemed even more helpless.

Sami Zayn made his entrance…

3. Sami Zayn vs. Carmelo Hayes for the U.S. Championship. Hayes did a springboard from the second rope and hit a backwards leg drop on Zayn, who was draped over the middle rope. [C] Zayn picked up a couple of good near falls. Hayes came back with a knee strike.

Hayes went for a top rope frog splash, but Zayn put his knees up. Zayn went for a Helluva Kick, but Hayes caught him with a kick of his own before a picture-in-picture break. [C]