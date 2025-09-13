JCW Lunacy TV results: Roth’s review of 2 Tuff Tony vs. Kerry Morton for the JCW Championship, Alice Crowley vs. Maya World for the JCW Women’s Championship.

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Jerry Roth, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@Iammrcheeseball)

Juggalo Championship Wrestling Lunacy (Episode 49)

September 11, 2025, in Dallas, Texas, at the Bomb Factory

Streamed live on Twitch ICPnetwork (requires a $5 subscription)

The commentators were Veda Scott, Joe Dombrowski, and Mark Roberts, and The Ringmaster (ring announcer) was Hardcam Frio…

Welcome back, it’s been a while. Before we get started, some big news to cover regarding JCW. Mickie Knuckles and Mad Man Pondo have been fired due to setting John Wayne Murdoch on fire during the Lunacy Episode on Triller TV. The other big news is that going into the show, the JCW Tag champions belonged to GCW’s “YD&P” Alec Price and Jordan Oliver. That said, let’s get this Carnival of Carnage started!…

Backstage, Vampiro walks into Violent J’s office to surprise him. Vampiro spoke about his retirement tour. Violent J asked if Vampiro wanted to do commentary, which he agreed to do…

The Fight Club intro played…

At the merch table, JCW American Champion Caleb Konley and the Man Servent Jeeves advertised the newest shirt with them on it. Jeeves said he booked Caleb in a non-title match against Ninja Mack…

Hardcam Frio welcomed everyone to Lunacy..

1. Ninja Mack vs. Caleb Konley (w/Man Servant Jeeves). The Match started with a lock-up between the two and a bunch of reversals leading to a shoulder block by Konley. Ninja Mack tried for a springboard outside the ring but Jeeves stopped him. Caleb chopped Mack outside the ring, then rolled him back in the ring. Caleb locked in a nice pendulum, then did the Rick Rude hip swivel. Caleb hip tossed Mack into the turnbuckles, attempted a cover, and Mack kicked out at two. Mack used a reverse elbow, then two backflips and a moonsault over the ropes to Konley, who rolled outside. Back in the ring, Konley tried for a rope back suplex, but Ninja Mack turned it into a crossbody and pinned Caleb Konley…

Caleb Konley beat Ninja Mack.

Jerry’s Jabber: These two work very well together. Ninja Mack is a high flyer, while Caleb is more technical, which you really don’t see either of those much in JCW. I need to note that the sound from the Twitch stream was awful. The commentators sounded blown out, the sound cuts out randomly, and the volume goes up and down. There was an issue on YouTube where it only aired for 40 minutes before disappearing.

The commentators discussed Kerry Morton taking on 2 Tuff Tony, and the St. Claire Monster Corporation returning…

Backstage, Hollyhood Haley J explained why she hit 2 Tuff Tony in the head. She introduced her boyfriend Luscious Lawrence, who cut a promo about his match with Kenny King…

Hardcam Frio introduced Vampiro as a special guest commentator. Vampiro came out to his WCW song Take It, and he replaced Mark Roberts…

2. Kenny King and Juicy Luscious Lawrence (w/Hollyhood Haley J) vs. Cowboy James Storm and Willie Mack. Storm and King started the match. King backed Storm into a corner and hit repeated kicks. Storm hit a sling blade on King, followed by double reverse elbow and double elbow drop with Mack on Kenny King. King tagged Luscious Lawerence, who got dominated by Willie Mack. Mack hit a standing moonsault for a two count. Lawrence and Mack tagged out, so Storm and King are in again, and Storm got thrown in the corner, and Haley J choked him from ringside. Kenny and James Storm Double Clotheslined each other. Storm and King each made hot tags, and Mack got on a roll with offense. Lawrence comes up behind Mack to try to hold him for King, who is on the top rope. Mack reverses Lawrence, throws him into King, Mack hits the Stunner on King, and Mack and James Storm win…

Willie Mack and James Storm defeated Kenny King and Juicy Luscious Lawrence.

Jerry’s Jabber: This was a nice surprise, I didn’t expect to see James Storm or Kenny King. I am a fan of both and have been since Storm’s run with Chris Harris in TNA and Kenny King as a member of All Night Express in ROH. This is my first time seeing Lawrence, and other than being a big jock looking guy, I wasn’t impressed. As a whole, currently, I’m not impressed with the production on this show at all.

Backstage, Jasmine St. Claire gave a warning about the monsters coming out to play and how they are real…

A video package aired for ICP’s new coffee table book detailing their wrestling career, written by Sean Oliver…

Hardcam Frio announced it is time for La Gallerie de Claude…

Claude walked out with a microphone and was accompanied by big 400 J Bishop, who carried something under a black sheet with him. Claude’s guest was Man of 1000 gimmicks Mosh Pit Mike, who was Rodeo Mike tonight. Claude accused Mike of wearing costumes and not really being himself. Claude then cut Mike’s pants, which caused them to fall, and revealed underwear that said “I have a heart on.” J hit Mike with a big boot, Claude instructed J to hog tie Mike, and then Claude revealed that under the sheet was a painting of Mike dressed as a Rodeo Mike and hog tied…

The commentators set up a “Big Al” Alice Crowley video package..

Backstage, the Jasmine St. Claire video started again, then was immediately cut off. We went to the empty ring, then announcers and Joe Dombrowski could be heard saying “Big Al”…

Backstage, the correct video played this time. “Big Al” Alice Crowley talked about how she doesn’t have respect and is issuing an open challenge…

3. “Big Al” Alice Crowley vs. Maya World for the JCW Women’s Championship. Big Al locked up and pushed Maya to the corner. Maya hit a dropkick, then two running back elbows in the corner and a sling blade to Big Al. Maya tried for a move to the outside, and Al cut her off and smacked Maya’s head off the ring apron numerous times. Back in the ring, Al hit some clotheslines and kicks, then a big side suplex. Maya hit a Thesz Press, then a bridging German suplex for a 1 count. Maya missed a swanton, Big Al hit the clothesline, and pinned Maya World for three count.

“Big Al” Alice Crowley defeated Maya World to retain the JCW Women’s Championship.

Jerry’s Jabber: Maya World was trained by ROH Women’s champion Athena, and is very good. It’s nice to see Big Al work with someone other than Haley J, but JCW really needs more women in that division. Maya is a one-night thing (as of now), and Haley J is the only other active woman’s wrestler on their roster, with Mickie Knuckles gone. Also, more production errors…yikes.

Backstage Luigi Primo, who makes the pizza, said everyone loves Cocaine and everyone loves Suicide (the TNA video game wrestler). They took on the St. Claire Monster Corporation, and that match is next…

4. Luigi Primo, Suicide, and Cocaine vs. “The St. Claire Monster Corporation” Mr. Happy, Painful Paul, and Kongo Kong (w/Jasmine St. Claire). Paul started off against Cocaine, and they just taunted each other to start. Cocaine grabbed the bag of cocaine, which Paul took and dumped out all over the ring. Cocaine tried a Coke Slam, but Paul reversed it, and Cocaine tagged in Suicide, who tried a move, but Paul took both Suicide and Cocaine down. Suicide went for a dive, and Paul threw him from the top. Kongo Kong hit a spinning heel kick in the corner and covered Suicide for a one count. Luigi tagged in and hit the monsters with pizza dough. Paul recovered and hit a big boot, then Mr. Happy and Kongo Kong hit a double big splash and pinned Luigi for the win…

“The St. Claire Monster Corporation” Mr. Happy, Painful Paul, Kongo Kong defeated Luigi Primo, Suicide, and Cocaine.

Jerry’s Jabber: This show is full of surprises. I didn’t expect to see Suicide appear in JCW. The Monsters all seem to be very athletic big men, which is great, because I could when I heard monster wrestler, my first thought was someone who could barely move.

Backstage, Kerry Morton wore a robe and a shirt that said “Damn I’m Good.” He ran down previous champions, 2 Tuff Tony, and promised he would be the face of Lunacy…

In the dressing room, 2 Tuff Tony was getting ready to walk out…

5. 2 Tuff Tony vs. Kerry Morton for the JCW Heavyweight Championship. The crowd chanted, “You’re a dick at Kerry Morton.” Kerry walked to the announce table, then to the DJ to complain. Kerry stalled, 2 Tuff Tony stalled, the bell rang, and Kerry tried to hit Tony, who just shook the blows off. Tony hit a hip toss followed by a headlock. Kerry strutted and got thrown out. Kerry tried to leave again, but Tony brought him back inside the ring. Tony hit the testicular claw on Kerry, and Kerry responded with a chop to the throat. Kerry checked his junk, and said everything was ok. Funny. Kerry used a Randy Orton Special (headlock), which announcers wrongly called a rear-naked choke. Tony fought out of the headlock. Tony fired back up with clotheslines and a back body drop. Tony hit a superplex, but Haley J and Luscious Lawrence interfered and beat up Tony.

2 Tuff Tony defeated Kerry Morton by DQ to retain the JCW Heavyweight Championship.

Amazing Maria, Haley J’s mother, tried to talk some sense into her. Lawrence hit Maria from behind. Haley and Lawrence took out Maria and Tony, and the show ended with Tony and Maria left in the ring…

Jerry’s Jabber: Kerry Morton needs that belt. 2 Tuff Tony is great when working with brawlers, which he had been, but it was a lot of stalling with him and Kerry, who is a much more rounded wrestler and is JCW’s MJF. He was GCW’s as well, but I think that now goes to KJ Orso.

Match and storyline-wise, this show was good. Production-wise, it was awful. The Lunacy logo flashed numerous times randomly, you could barely hear Vampiro when he was on commentary, the sound fluctuated a lot, and the wrong pre-tape was played at one point. To top it all off, YouTube ended 40 minutes of it, and now you can not find this episode on there. I had to pay $5 to Twitch (in case this happens again with YouTube) just to be able to cover this episode. If they get the production mistakes fixed, it would be a great show.