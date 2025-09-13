GCW “Evil Deeds” results (9/12): Vetter’s review of YDNP vs. Brothers of Funstruction for the GCW and the JCW Tag Team Titles, Shotzi Blackheart vs. Megan Bayne

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

GCW “Evil Deeds”

Streamed on TrillerTV+

September 12, 2025, in Detroit, Michigan, at Harpos Theatre

This is one of my least favorite GCW stops — it’s a crowded nightclub and the lighting is well below-average; only the corners of the ring closest to the hard camera really were lit. (I also dislike this venue because GCW usually loads up with deathmatches, just because the venue allows them.) I don’t doubt this is a great venue for a concert, but for a wrestling show, it is rather lacking. The crowd was 450-500.

* Dave Prazak returned to commentary! He has done fewer than 10 shows this year, so it’s good to hear him on the call. Emil Jay and John Mosely joined him in the booth. No new faces on this show; everyone has competed in GCW before!

1. Tre Lemar vs. Jeffrey John vs. Brayden Toon vs. Gary Jay vs. Uncle Chase Frenette vs. KJ Orso. Five guys were in the ring as the show began; Orso got his own entrance to come in last. All six have competed in GCW before. Orso went to speak on the mic, but Gary Jay attacked him, and we’re underway. John hit a slingshot splash. Tre hit a top-rope twisting crossbody block. Jay hit a tornado Flatliner at 2:00// Uncle Chase uses a cane; KJ kicked it out. Uncle Chase looks old, and he pretends his back gave out, only to hit a few flips. (Think Yoda in the “Attack of the Clones” movie.) Chase dove through the ropes onto everyone at 3:30. (He really doesn’t look that different than how Eric Young looks now.)

John hit a flip dive to the floor onto everyone. Toons hit an Asai Moonsault. In the ring, Toons hit a Mafia Kick on Jay. Toons was at the bottom of a Tower of Doom spot. Jay hit a running Death Valley Driver into the corner, but Tre hit a coast-to-coast dropkick on Jay at 5:30, and everyone was down. (Emil joined the booth here.) Toons hit a running Shooting Star Press. John hit a top-rope flying stunner. Tre hit a top-rope elbow. Toons hit a Swanton Bomb. Suddenly, it was just Gary Jay and Uncle Chase, and they brawled, and Chase hit a Crucifix Driver. KJ Orso hit a doublestomp on Chase and pinned him.

KJ Orso defeated Gary Jay, Tre Lemar, Uncle Chase Frenette, Braydon Toons, and Jeffrey Johns at 9:03.

* Footage aired from the last show, when Effy battled KJ Orso. They set up another match between Orso and Sam Stackhouse in a steel cage on Sept. 20 in Los Angeles.

2. Mance Warner vs. Beastman. Again, Beastman has the size of WWE’s Ivar. Beastman attacked from behind, and we’re underway! Mance unloaded some chops, then jab punches to the jaw, then a Bionic Elbow to the top of the head; Beastman was wobbly but still hadn’t gone down — he finally fell backwards into the ropes with his arms trapped. Mance got a door from under the ring at 2:00. (The crowd was cheering for Mance; I didn’t get the memo that he turned babyface since the last show.) He got a chair and a staple gun, too Beastman hit a sideslam. They brawled at ringside.

In the ring, Beastman wedged a chair into Mance’s throat at 4:30. Beastman scooped up ref Dan Perch for a bodyslam! Mance made the save. Beastman hit a sit-out powerbomb on Mance for a nearfall. Mance flipped Beastman off the top rope and through a board bridge. Beastman charged and went through a door in the corner at 6:30. However, he hit a Black Hole Slam on Mance for a nearfall. Mance hit a low blow uppercut, then a second one, then a low blow punt kick! The crowd chanted, “One more time!” So, Mance hit another low blow punt kick. Mance grabbed the staple gun and used it on Beastman’s groin. He hit a running knee for the pin.

Mance Warner defeated Beastman at 8:31.

* A video aired of Billie Starkz when she faced GCW champion Blake Christian in 2023; she has a title match Saturday against Effy!

3. Shotzi Blackheart vs. Megan Bayne. As is often the case, Megan towers over her opponent. As we saw last weekend, Shotzi has ditched the cast on her arm. (She’s not pulling a Bob Orton and keeping it for a few years.) Bayne easily tossed her to the mat to open. Shotzi went for a second-rope crossbody block, but Megan caught her; Shotzi escaped and shoved Bayne to the floor, then dove through the ropes onto her at 1:30. In the ring, Bayne hit a Claymore Kick and seized control. Megan hit a splash into the corner and a butterfly suplex for a nearfall.

Bayne hit three bodyslams and celebrated. Shotzi applied a modified Octopus Stretch submission hold, but Bayne backed into a corner to escape at 4:30. Shotzi hit a stunner and some kicks, then a snap suplex into the turnbuckles and a rolling cannonball for a nearfall. Bayne hit a release German Suplex at 6:00, then a flying clothesline for a nearfall. Shotzi hit a leaping DDT for a nearfall. Bayne hit a second-rope fallaway slam at 7:30. Nice! They got up and traded forearm strikes. Bayne nailed a spear. Megan went under the ring and threw several chairs into the ring, and she got a door, too. She got back in the ring, but Shotzi hit a Canadian Destroyer at 10:30.

Shotzi set up a door bridge and gently put Megan on it. Shotzi hit a top-rope senton splash onto Megan on the door, but Bayne kicked out at the one-count, earning a “holy shit!” chant. Shotzi tossed a chair at Megan; Megan dropped her with one forearm strike. Megan hit a Michinoku Driver onto a horizontal door on the mat, but she only got a one-count at 12:30. Megan charged, but she barreled through a door in the corner. Shotzi hit a springboard Sliced Bread for a nearfall. They got up and traded more forearm strikes, and Shotzi hit an enzuigiri. Bayne hit a second-rope German Suplex into the ring, then a running powerbomb for the pin. That was really good.

Megan Bayne defeated Shotzi Blackheart at 14:06.

* Footage aired of the recent Bear Bronson-Matt Tremont death match. Many, many light tubes exploded and both men bled a lot.

4. 1 Called Manders vs. Dominic Garrini. The deejay cut off the Cranberries’ “Zombie” too soon, angering the crowd. Manders got on the mic and insisted they play it again, and the crowd demanded it, too. Funny! They immediately traded chops. On the floor, Manders ran Garrini shoulder-first into the ring post, then bodyslammed him on the floor. Emil Jay noted how Manders has been traveling to Europe lately. They got back into the ring and traded more chops. I’ve never thought of Garrini as short, but Manders is much taller and thicker. Manders hit a second-rope elbow drop for a nearfall at 2:30.

Garrini jumped on Manders’ back and applied a sleeper. They were on all fours, and Garrini hit a headbutt. They got back to their feet and traded more forearm strikes. Garrini hit a release German Suplex, so Manders hit a Saito Suplex at 4:30, and they both collapsed. They got up and traded more chops. Manders hit a discus clothesline for a nearfall. Garrini hit a back suplex and sharp elbows to the side of the head, then a piledriver for a nearfall at 6:30. “What a war!” Prazak said. Manders hit a second-rope shoulder block and a running clothesline for the pin. They packed a lot of offense into a match that short.

1 Called Manders defeated Dominic Garrini at 7:52.

5. Matt Tremont and The Bev vs. “Vndl 48” Otis Cogar and Atticus Cogar in a deathmatch. Barbed-wire-covered tables and weapons were set up in the ring. Yeah, I’m out — I fast-forwarded to the end. Tremont had maybe two dozen cooking skewers stuck in the top of his head. Otis Cogar hit a chairshot to Tremont’s unprotected head for a nearfall. Otis hit a moonsault for the pin; Tremont kicked out a quarter-second too late. Prazak noted that Otis got a pin on the Ultraviolent champion.

Otis Cogar and Atticus Cogar defeated Matt Tremont and The Bev at 12:52.

* Charles Mason came to ringside seconds after the match ended. Slade jumped in the ring and chokeslammed Atticus.

* Footage aired of Alec Price and Jordan Oliver defeating the Brothers of Funstruction to win the Juggalo Championship Wrestling Tag Team Titles.

6. Crazy King vs. Dr. Redacted in a deathmatch. I didn’t watch this one, but fast-forwarded to the end. The ring was covered in glass and light tube debris, and both men were bloody. Dr. Redacted put a plastic bag over King’s head, and King passed out.

Dr. Redacted defeated Crazy King at 7:44.

* A short break to clean up all that debris.

7. “Boisterous Behaviour” Man Like DeReiss and Leon Slater vs. Davey Bang and August Matthews vs. Joey Janela and Marcus Mathers vs. Gringo Loco and a mystery partner. Slater had his TNA X Division Title belt around his neck. This should be really good. Mathers wore his sharp gold-and-black pants. Prazak said Arez has a foot injury. Joey got on the mic and asked Loco where his partner is. Loco confirmed that Arez has a fractured foot and isn’t here; he called out a replacement… Effy! Joey opened against Slater; the other six were on the apron. Mathers got in and fought Slater; these two tied up last weekend in Iowa!

Slater and DeReiss worked on Mathers. Matthews tagged in at 4:00 for the first time; he and Davey did some quick team offense on Slater, with Bang hitting his axe kick to the back of Slater’s head. Effy hit a backbreaker on Bang over his knee, then a gut-wrench suplex. Effy danced, so Loco danced, so DeReiss danced, so Slater danced. Mathers jumped in the middle, and he did a bit of Rick Rude hip swivel; Prazak invoked Rude’s name after I wrote it. Janela got in, but rather than dance, he started punching everyone at 6:30. Good humor. Mathers ran around the apron and hit multiple Penalty Kicks on guys on the floor. Janela hit a Death Valley Driver in the ring for a nearfall on Loco.

Mathers and Janela worked over Loco in their corner. Joey hit a bodyslam at 9:00. DeReiss hit a Tower of Doom out of the corner; Bang hit a Coast-to-coast dropkick on DeReiss. Loco hit a top-rope fadeaway stunner. Matthews and Effy tagged in at 10:30, and Effy hit clotheslines on everyone. Effy hit a TKO on Matthews, dropping him on Mathers. Loco hit his split-legged moonsault on August for a nearfall. Mathers hit his heel hook kick to Slater’s jaw. Marcus hit his second-rope Canadian Destroyer. Bang and Matthews hit a Spears Tower. Janela suplexed both Bang and Matthews at 12:30, and suddenly, everyone was down.

Mathers hit a bodyslam, but he missed a top-rope doublestomp. Bang and Matthews hit stereo superkicks. Janela powerbombed Bang over the top rope and onto several guys on the floor at 14:00. Janela hit a Sabu Dive, launching off a chair and crashing onto everyone on the floor. Leon hit his flip over the ring post and onto everyone on the floor! Loco climbed onto a short balcony and hit a moonsault onto everyone on the floor at 15:30. In the ring, Effy hit a Helluva Kick. Effy hit a top-rope double leg lariat on both Bang and Matthews, as those two were on Loco’s shoulders, for the pin. Entertaining, non-stop action.

Effy & Gringo Loco defeated Davey Bang & August Matthews, Marcus Mathers & Joey Janela, and Leon Slater & Man Like DeReiss in a four-way at 16:08.

* Janela got on the mic and thanked Detroit. He put over Jaka, who died last week at age 39. “It’s been a rough year,” and he also noted Sabu was from here. He said Sabu’s whole family was there. He said Sabu’s family stayed by his side while people were “saying bad things” about Joey on the Internet. They played Sabu’s theme song.

8. “YDNP” Jordan Oliver and Alec Price vs. “Brothers of Funstruction” Yabo the Clown and Ruffo the Clown for the GCW and the JCW Tag Team Titles. I am not amused at all with these clowns. Again, Oliver and Price beat these clowns to win those JCW titles. There were several big, wrapped boxes in the ring. The clowns stomped on the champs; I refuse to learn which one is which. Emil and Prazak speculated on what was in the boxes. Price shoved a title belt into the head. (Emil doesn’t know which clown is which either, and that makes me happy.)

Cartoonish cowbells and ropes were in the boxes. Oliver put a rope around Yabo’s head. Price stomped on a clown in a corner. Oliver hit an axe kick for a nearfall at 4:30. The crowd was silent; it’s hard to get into these guys and their juvenile antics. One box was filled with helium balloons, which just floated away. Dumb. A clown popped a balloon in Oliver’s face, and that one was filled with dust. Price hit a top-rope Blockbuster for a nearfall at 6:30. Another box has the bowling pins used for juggling; the champs used them to choke the clowns.

A clown showed he can juggle those pins. Price hit a Swanton Bomb for a nearfall at 9:30. They did some comedy with loud horns. Ugh, this is not working for me at all. A clown got his rubber chicken and hit the champs with it. The clowns hit guillotine leg drops on Oliver for a nearfall at 12:00, but Price made the save. A clown repeatedly struck Price with his oversized tie. One clown accidentally put a pie in the face of the other clown. Price hit a stunner. Oliver hit a German Suplex. Price hit a Rebound Lariat for a nearfall at 13:30. A clown got a fire extinguisher and sprayed the champs with it. Another clown hit Oliver in the back with an oversized mallet and got the pin. New champs!

Ruffo the Clown and Yabo the Clown defeated Jordan Oliver and Alec Price to win the GCW and JCW Tag Team Titles at 15:12.

9. “The Pillars” Malcolm Monroe III and Tommy Vendetta vs. John Wayne Murdoch and Reed Bentley in a death match. Two garbage cans filled with light tubes were already in the ring. Again, Murdoch just returned after getting set on fire in a deathmatch because no one had the common sense to have a fire extinguisher at ringside for a planned flaming tables spot. The Pillars are regulars when GCW is in Detroit or Buffalo. I skipped this one, too, and fast-forwarded to the finish. They all broke one light tube after another on each other’s heads, and the ring was absolutely covered in glass. Murdoch hit a Canadian Destroyer onto the pile of glass to pin MM3.

John Wayne Murdoch and Reed Bentley defeated Malcolm Monroe III and Tommy Vendetta at 13:28.

Final Thoughts: I wouldn’t have guessed entering the show, but Bayne-Shotzi was the clear best match — they had the crowd throughout. Manders-Garrini was hard-hitting and everything you could want from an eight-minute match, and that takes second. The four-way tag was fun and earned third — I think I would have preferred that there have been two tag matches instead of a four-way, though.

Regardless of the title change, the Oliver/Price vs. clowns match was brutal. Just hard to watch, and I wasn’t entertained at all. And I’m as big of Oliver and Price as you’ll find. I wonder if this spells the end of the tag team run for them? And unfortunately, some team is going to have to win those belts back, which sadly means those clowns will be back in GCW again. As for the three death matches, I saw maybe two minutes of each of them, so I’ll let others say if they were worth watching; it’s not for me.

After having watched GCW for years, there is one ‘tell’ I wish they would drop…. when five guys are in the ring for a scramble — and only one guy gets his own entrance — that guy wins the scramble. I’ve seen it over and over. So… why telegraph in advance who will win?