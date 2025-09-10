AEW Dynamite and WWE Evolve coverage, last week’s Dynamite and Collision grades, Don Muraco, Steve Keirn, Matt Morgan, Mike DiBiase, Trevor Murdoch, Rain, Mr. Wrestling II

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite will be live from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at 2300 Arena. The show features AEW World Champion Hangman Page vs. Josh Alexander in a non-title grudge match. Jake Barnett and I are swapping coverage this week, so join me for our weekly live review as the show is simulcast on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s live AEW Dynamite and Saturday’s AEW Collision in Philly. If you are attending and want to help us out, send a note to dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-WWE Evolve streams on Tubi at 7CT/8ET. Chris Vetter’s reviews are available after the show airs. Tonight’s show includes Jackson Drake vs. Keanu Carver vs. Brooks Jensen in a Triple Threat for the Evolve Championship.

-I gave last week’s AEW Dynamite a B- grade.

-I gave Saturday’s AEW Collision a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Don Muraco is 76.

-Steve Keirn is 74.

-Matt Morgan is 49.

-Mike DiBiase is 48.

-Trevor Murdoch (William Mueller) is 45.

-Rain (Bonnie Maxon Gray) is 44. She also worked as Payton Banks in TNA.

-The late Mr. Wrestling II (John Walker) was born on September 10, 1934. He died on June 10, 2020.