What's happening...

Jaka (Jonathan Echevarria) dead at age 39

September 7, 2025

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Independent wrestler Jaka (Jonathan Echevarria) died on Sunday at age 39. He had been hospitalized after suffering a recent heart attack.

Powell’s POV: 39 is way too young. My deepest sympathies to his family and friends.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.