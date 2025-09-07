Jaka (Jonathan Echevarria) dead at age 39

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Independent wrestler Jaka (Jonathan Echevarria) died on Sunday at age 39. He had been hospitalized after suffering a recent heart attack.
Powell’s POV: 39 is way too young. My deepest sympathies to his family and friends.
The original Ace. RIP Jaka. pic.twitter.com/UE8yw72v7X
— Beyond Wrestling (@beyondwrestling) September 8, 2025
I have no words right now.
Truly GUTTED.
— Mike SANTANA (@Santana_Proud) September 8, 2025
