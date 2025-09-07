Jaka (Jonathan Echevarria) dead at age 39

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Independent wrestler Jaka (Jonathan Echevarria) died on Sunday at age 39. He had been hospitalized after suffering a recent heart attack.

Powell’s POV: 39 is way too young. My deepest sympathies to his family and friends.

The original Ace. RIP Jaka. pic.twitter.com/UE8yw72v7X — Beyond Wrestling (@beyondwrestling) September 8, 2025