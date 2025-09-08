WWE Raw in Milwaukee, Powell’s Q&A Audio Show, Raven, Lodi, David Arquette, Rebel, George South, Molly Holly, Colin Delaney, Braun Strowman, The Barbarian, Wendi Richter, Low Ki, Jillian Hall, Sean O’Haire, Timothy Well, Corporal Kirchner, Leroy Brown

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw will be live tonight from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, at Fiserv Forum. Raw features an appearance by Roman Reigns. Join me for my live review as the show streams live on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same-night Raw audio reviews will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Submit questions for today’s Q&A Audio Show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling-related questions and four non-wrestling questions. This show is available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

We are looking for reports from Raw in Milwaukee, Tuesday’s NXT in Orlando, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite in Philadelphia, Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Norfolk, and Saturday’s Collision in Philadelphia. If you are going to an upcoming show or taping and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Raven (Scott Levy) is 61 today.

-Lodi (Brad Cain) is 55 today.

-Former WCW Champion David Arquette is 54 today.

-Rebel (a/k/a Tanea Brooks) is 47 today.

-The late Timothy Well (Timothy Alan Smith) was born on September 8, 1961. He died at age 55 on January 9, 2017, due to kidney failure.

-The late Sean O’Haire (Sean Haire) took his own life at age 43 on September 8, 2014.

-George South turned 63on Sunday.

-Molly Holly (Nora Greenwald-Benshoof) turned 47 on Sunday.

-Colin Delaney turned 39 on Sunday.

-The late Corporal Kirschner (Michael Penzel) was born on September 7, 1957. He died at age 64 of a heart attack on December 22, 2021. He also worked as Leatherface in Japan.

-The Barbarian (Sione Vailahi) turned 68 on Saturday.

-Wendi Richter turned 64 on Saturday.

-Low Ki (Brandon Silvestry) turned 46 on Saturday.

-Jillian Hall turned 45 on Saturday.

-Braun Strowman (Adam Scherr) turned 42 on Saturday.

-The late Leroy Brown (Roland C Daniels) died of a heart attack and stroke at age 36 on September 6, 1988.