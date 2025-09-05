ROH on HonorClub results (9/4): Robinson’s review of Hologram and Tomohiro Ishii vs. Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari, Katsuyori Shibata vs. Jordan Oliver

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER ROH TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Sam Robinson, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@altaine)

Ring of Honor on HonorClub (Episode 132)

Portions taped on August 27, 2025, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at 2300 Arena

Streamed September 4, 2025, on HonorClub

Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman were on commentary, and Bobby Cruise was the ring announcer…

*Unless otherwise noted, all matches started and ended with the Code of Honor handshake…

The show opened in the ring with an Athena match on day 999 of her reign…

1. ROH Women’s Champion Athena vs. Ayami in a non-title match. No televised entrance for either wrestler, as they were in the ring as the bell rang. Ayami got some early offense with some punches and a corner charging forearm. Athena was able to dump Ayami to ringside and throw her into the barricade. Athena caught a kick attempt and hit a spinebuster-like move onto the apron. Back in the ring, Athena hit a basement flatliner and locked in the Koji clutch for the tap out…

ROH Women’s Champion Athena defeated Ayami by submission in a non-title match.

Robinson’s Ruminations: A quick squash that felt like it was shoehorned into the episode.

A recap of Death Before Dishonor aired with footage from all of the matches and fun clips of the big moments…

In the parking lot behind 2300 Arena, after Death before Dishonor, Bandido splashed himself with water and cut a promo. He spoke in Spanish with subtitles and said that this win was for all the people of Mexico. He talked about fighting back after his injury. He urged us to fight adversity just like he did for all of us…

2. “Swirl” Blake Christian and Lee Johnson vs. Thomas Heim and Joe Alonzo. Johnson and Alonzo took each other down with headlocks quickly. Alonzo got some forearms in, but Johnson went to the eyes. Alonzo hit a corner dropkick. Johnson slid out of a back suplex and hit his big dropkick. Christian hit a dropkick to the back of the head in the corner, and Johnson hit a back suplex. Christian missed a corner splash, and Heim got the tag in. Swirl hit a blind tag on a tip up in the corner and hit a corner bomb with knees in the corner, and then their DVD Double stomp combo move for the pinfall.

“Swirl” Blake Christian and Lee Johnson defeated Thomas Heim and Joe Alonzo by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Nice squash match.

A recap aired of MxM beating Dark Order last week…

3. Wheeler Yuta (w/Marina Shafir) vs. John Silver. Yuta made the usual Deathrider entrance through the crowd, what a ballsy move in the old ECW Arena. Yuta flipped off Silver instead of adhering to the Code of Honor. Yuta slapped Silver in the face and Silver fired right back and knocked him down. Later, Jon Moxley came out and talked to Shafir at ringside. Silver threw words and fingers at Moxley, and Yuta hit a dirty-looking dragon screw leg whip and locked in a half crab. Silver rolled over and kicked out and locked in a straight jacket crossface. Shafir got on the apron, but Reynolds pulled her down. All of the people at ringside started fighting. Silver saved Uno from getting choked out and his mask removed, but turned right around into Yuta’s running knee for the pinfall…

Wheeler Yuta defeated John Silver by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: This was a fine match until the end, when all the interference really took away from things and made for a chaotic mess.

Backstage at Death Before Dishonor, Trish Adora hunted down Deonna Purrazzo and said she was getting overlooked. STP won titles, so she’s next in line. Purrazzo said she was overlooking everyone. Purrazzo said she built this women’s division and asked for thanks…

Back in the arena, Lancer Archer was throwing some schmuck down the ramp. Rocky Romero came out and told him to go get the other one…

4. Lance Archer (w/Rocky Romero) vs. Marcus King and Adam King in a handicap match. Archer hit running elbows in the corner on both men. Archer hit a huge chokeslam. Adam tried to fire back, but got punched down. Archer put Adam on the turnbuckle and then tossed Adam onto Marcus with Blackout before pinning both men.

Lance Archer defeated Marcus King and Adam King by pinfall in a handicap match.

After the match, Archer continued beating up the Kings. Security ran down only to get double chokeslammed, and the screen faded to black…

Robinson’s Ruminations: Archer squash matches are a thing that will happen until the heat death of the universe.

A recap aired of Sammy choosing Rush as his tag partner at Death Before Dishonor. Out back, Sammy, Rush, and Dralistico talked about being family…

Backstage, Ross Von Erich and Marshall Von Erich were sad about getting betrayed by Sammy. They said Sammy is now in the Von Erich crosshairs and they are coming for him…

5. “SAP” Angelico and Serpentico vs. Philly Collins and Marino Tenaglia. Late in the match, Tenaglia hit a punch to the ribs, and then they both picked up Serpentico, but he slid out and hit a double flatliner. Angelico got the tag and hit clotheslines and his step-up clothesline. Angelico hit his kick and knee combo. Angelico hit his rewind kick and a back suplex. Angelico rolled up Tenaglia for a broken-up nearfall. Collins got dumped to ringside, and Serpentico dove onto him. Tenaglia missed a big kick, and Angelico slid under and through him and locked in his inverted death lock for the tapout.

“SAP” Angelico and Serpentico defeated Collins and Tenaglia by submission.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Another SAP showcase match that I was able to call move for move before it happened. These guys need a refresh.

6. Jordan Oliver vs. Katsuyori Shibata. This match happened before the Forbidden Door show because of the banner hanging in the arena. Oliver held up in the chain wrestling with Shibata for a brief moment before Shibata worked a hammerlock and knees to the back. Oliver tried to shoot on Shibata and got put to the mat quickly, and Shibata worked the hammerlock again. Shibata ducked under the knuckle lock and quickly grabbed a sleeper, but Oliver got the ropes fast. Oliver tried to chop Shibata but got knocked down with return fire. Oliver got blasted with more chops in the corner, but Oliver hit him with a big dropkick. Oliver hit a running discus lariat and a bulldog. Oliver hit a sidekick to the face, but got rolled right into an ankle lock, but he got to the ropes to break out. Shibata hit some strikes in the corner and then his corner dropkick and a half hatch suplex for a two count. Shibata locked in the sleeper and hit the PK for the pinfall.

Katsuyori Shibata defeated Jordan Oliver by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Oliver did a good job of playing the inexperienced rookie getting eaten alive but showing hope and promise. A fun match.

A recap aired of Hologram being confronted by Dark Hologram on the big screen during Saturday’s Collision…

7. “The Premier Athletes” Ariya Daivari and Tony Nese (w/”Smart” Mark Sterling) vs. “The Conglomeration” Hologram and Tomohiro Ishii. The announcers asked if Sterling was avoiding talking about Death Before Dishonor, even though this was also taped before Forbidden Door. Late in the match, Ishii hit Nese with a brainbuster for a broken up nearfall. Nese hit some superkicks only to be hit with a flipping slam from Hologram. Hologram went to the top, and Sterling got on the apron and pulled Hologram down. Daivari hit Magic Carpet Ride with an actual carpet, and Nese got a two count for it. Athletes set up for a double chokeslam, but Ishii broke it up. Everyone hit big kicks and clotheslines. Hologram went up top again, and Ishii hit a shoulder block on Sterling, who got on the apron. Hologram hit a 450 on Daivari for the pinfall.

“The Conglomeration” Hologram and Tomohiro Ishii defeated “The Premier Athletes” Ariya Daivari and Tony Nese by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: A fine tag match, but it was nothing special.

There was a rundown of Friday’s ROH YouTube special…

Backstage Premiere Athletes grabbed a cameraman and brought them to where Sterling was getting his hand and arm looked at. Athletes said they were sick of seeing their manager getting attacked by wrestlers. Sterling said his bicep is torn and he’ll need surgery. Sterling said they need a contingency plan…