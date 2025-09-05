WWE hypes John Cena’s final appearances in Boston and New York

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Friday regarding John Cena’s final appearances in Boston and New York.

September 5, 2025 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced that 17-time World Champion John Cena will make his final appearances in Boston and New York City when Monday Night Raw heads to TD Garden on Monday, November 10, and Madison Square Garden on Monday, November 17, as part of his farewell tour which comes to an end this December.

Tickets for each event will go on sale starting Wednesday, September 10, at 10am ET/7am PT. Fans can purchase tickets during an exclusive presale by visiting Ticketmaster.com starting Tuesday, September 9, at 10am ET/7am PT.

Additionally, official Raw Priority Pass packages are now available through WWE’s exclusive partner, On Location. These packages offer fans premium seating in the Madison Club, all-inclusive hospitality, in-club Superstar appearances, exclusive photo opportunities, and more. Fans can purchase packages today to secure access before the general public. To learn more about Raw Priority Pass packages or to buy now, please visit: http://onlocationexp.com/raw .

Throughout his storied career, Cena captured two of his 17 World Championships at TD Garden and earned the first of his two career Royal Rumble® victories at Madison Square Garden in 2008.

Powell’s POV: This means Cena’s final match will not be held in Boston, as has was either rumored or suspected. WWE is advertising tonight’s Smackdown as his final show in Chicago.