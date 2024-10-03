ROH on HonorClub lineup: The card for tonight’s online show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV show.

-Mark Briscoe vs. Matt Taven for the ROH Championship

-ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions Dustin Rhodes, Ross Von Erich, and Marshall Von Erich vs. Mark Sterling, Ariya Daivari, and Tony Nese in a Proving Ground match

Powell’s POV: Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written reviews are available on Fridays, along with his weekly ROH audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).