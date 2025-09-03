TKO extends its partnership with T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TKO issued the following press release on Wednesday to announce the extension of its deal with T-Mobile Arena.

LAS VEGAS (September 3, 2025) – TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (“TKO”) (NYSE: TKO), and T-Mobile Arena today announced the extension of their landmark multi-year partnership through 2030, reinforcing the venue’s status as the official home for UFC® and WWE® in Las Vegas. The renewed agreement guarantees a minimum of four annual UFC events and two WWE events at the iconic arena, further cementing Las Vegas as the global epicenter of combat sports and entertainment.

Originally established in 2017, the collaboration between UFC and T-Mobile Arena – developed and operated by Las Vegas Arena Company, LLC, a joint venture between AEG and MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) — marked a historic milestone. It was the first time a global sports brand, outside of a traditional professional franchise, was named an Anchor Tenant of a major sports and entertainment venue. The addition of WWE under the TKO umbrella has strengthened the alliance, bringing together two of the world’s most dynamic live event properties.

“T-Mobile Arena has been home to some of the most iconic UFC fights of the last decade,” said UFC President and CEO Dana White. “Five of our top 10 biggest gates have happened in that arena, and I look forward to breaking more records together.”

“AEG and T-Mobile Arena have been tremendous partners over the past eight years, and we’re thrilled to expand this relationship across TKO to include both UFC and WWE events,” said Peter Dropick, Executive Vice President, Event Development and Operations for TKO. “T-Mobile Arena has become a classic Las Vegas arena known for showcasing some of the biggest sports and entertainment events. We’re proud that UFC and WWE will continue to be featured among T-Mobile Arena’s top events through the end of the decade.”

Chris Baldizan, MGM Resorts’ Executive Vice President of Entertainment, said, “We have had a tremendous relationship with AEG and UFC for nearly a decade while hosting some of the biggest events and names in sports and entertainment. We look forward to further strengthening our collaborative efforts and providing our T-Mobile Arena eventgoers with memorable event experiences.”

“T-Mobile Arena was built to host the biggest events in the world, and our partnership with TKO has helped us deliver on that promise,” said Todd Goldstein, Chief Revenue Officer, AEG. “This renewed commitment underscores the arena’s role as a global destination for premier sports and entertainment experiences. Together with MGM Resorts, we are proud to continue elevating Las Vegas as a hub for unforgettable live events.”

Since opening its doors in April 2016, T-Mobile Arena has hosted 20 sold-out UFC events, setting multiple records for both the venue and the promotion. Notably, five of the top 10 all-time highest-grossing UFC events have been at T-Mobile Arena, including such landmark numbered events as UFC® 229: KHABIB vs. MCGREGOR in October 2018 and UFC®300: PEREIRA vs. HILL in April 2024.

The expanded agreement also underscores WWE’s growing presence in the sports and entertainment capital of the world. WrestleMania 41 held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas this past April became the most successful and highest-grossing event in WWE history, drawing 124,693 fans over two nights. T-Mobile Arena supported WWE’s takeover of Las Vegas during WrestleMania weekend by hosting additional events including Smackdown, NXT and Raw. Las Vegas will once again host WWE’s biggest event of the year, as WrestleMania 42 will return to Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, April 18 and Sunday, April 19, 2026, with T-Mobile Arena set to host Smackdown and Raw in support.

The new agreement also includes priority scheduling for TKO-affiliated events during key windows such as International Fight Week. TKO will maintain a prominent presence throughout the venue, including co-headlining the welcome signage in the lobby alongside the Vegas Golden Knights, branded activations on the concourse, and retail space inside the Arena.

Today’s milestone deal was negotiated by TKO and the management partners of T-Mobile Arena.