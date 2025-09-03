Glory Pro Wrestling “Ascend” episodes 85-85 results: Vetter’s review of Laynie Luck vs. Maggie Lee for the Glory Pro World Crown Title, Danhausen, Ethan Price, and Jake Bosche vs. Jake Something, Jake Parnell, and Philly Collins

CategoriesUncategorized

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, TNA, GCW, MLW, and other notable live events or television tapings. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

Glory Pro Wrestling “Ascend” (Episodes 85-86)

Taped July 27, 2025, in St. Louis, Missouri, at Casa Loma Ballroom

Premiered August 24, 2025, and August 31, 2025, via YouTube.com

The lighting is good, and the crowd was perhaps 250-300.

* It has been a month since we last saw Glory Pro! Before these latest episodes, the most recent episode was released on July 20, so both of these 35-minute shows come from their latest taping. During the first match, the commentators awkwardly referred to a tag match “earlier in the show” — that’s what happens when you release matches out of order!

Episode 85

1. Tootie Lynn vs. Blair Onyx. Spooky Blair wore her Edward Scissorhands-style fingers; again, she’s a bit like NXT’s Tatum Paxley. “She may be a little possessed,” a commentator said. Kickboxing specialist Tootie was hesitant to approach, but they shook at the bell, then Tootie unloaded some strikes and a knee lift to the ribs, then a roundhouse kick to get a nearfall. Blair planted her foot in Tootie’s throat. Blair tied a leg lock around the neck at 3:00, but Tootie reached the ropes. Blair stood up and started arguing with an invisible person! Tootie hit a second-rope crossbody block for a nearfall.

Tootie hit a running kick in the corner, then a running knee to the cheek for a believable nearfall. She hit a discus forearm that made Blair fall backwards, but Blair creepily leaned back to her feet. Blair hit a faceplant (looks a bit like a Styles Clash) and scored the clean pin! That’s a big upset here, and the crowd booed.

Blair Onyx defeated Tootie Lynn at 5:14.

* We saw footage of “PME” Philly Collins and Marino Tenaglia beating up “The New Guys” Scott Stanley and Jake Bosche from behind. Since that old taping took place, Scott Stanley suffered an arm or shoulder injury and will be out of action for several months.

The babyfaces came out first. Scott Stanley got on the mic and acknowledged his injury. He was difficult to understand on the mic. The heels came out while Stanley was speaking. Marino Tenaglia announced he also has a leg injury! So, they announced a replacement for their team… Jake Something!

2. Jake Bosche, Danhausen, and Ethan Price (w/Scott Stanley) vs. Jake Something, “Warhorse” Jake Parnell, and Marino Tenaglia. I couldn’t state enough how much bigger the heels are compared to the scrawnier babyfaces. Ethan Price — the ‘big strong boy!’ — opened against Something, but Jake sent the kid flying with a running shoulder block.

So, Danhausen tagged in to try his luck against Jake Something, and he “cursed” Jake. Danhausen hit a shotgun dropkick and some punches in the corner and some axe handles to stagger Something. Jake Something dropped him with just one forearm strike. Philly Collins tagged in at 2:30 to face Bosche. Price jumped in and hit some shoulder tackles, then a suplex on Collins for a nearfall. Danhausen unloaded some punches on Parnell in the corner. Jake Something slammed Danhausen on the ring apron at 5:00. Meanwhile, the heels began working over Ethan Price in their corner. Warhorse choked Price on the mat. Price hit a shotgun dropkick and finally tagged in Danhausen at 9:30.

Danhausen hit clotheslines in opposite corners on Philly and Parnell. He hit a German Suplex on Jake Something. Bosche entered and hit a spin kick on Something. Danhausen poured his jar of teeth down Something’s mouth and kicked them out and got a nearfall, but Parnell made the save. Parnell put Bosche in an STF, but Price broke it up, so Price and Parnell traded forearm strikes, and Ethan hit a Death Valley Driver at 12:00. Philly hit a pop-up powerbomb on Ethan. Jake Something hit a Black Hole Slam on Danhausen. Parnell hit a sideslam on Bosche and tied him in a crossface and cranked back until Bosche tapped out.

Jake Something, “Warhorse” Jake Parnell, and Philly Collins defeated Danhausen, Jake Bosche, and Ethan Page at 12:56.

Episode 86

1. Jay Marston and Solomon Tupu vs. “The Revolution” Anthony Lopes and Quest Parker vs. “The Premier” Campbell Myers and SK Bishop. All three teams have competed here a few times this year. Tupu and Marston are regulars in several Chicago-area indies. The Premier attacked Marston and Tupu, and we’re underway! Quest and Lopes hit some kicks. Marston tried to pick up his bigger teammate, but it hurt his back, so Tupu scooped up Marston and slammed him on their opponents at 1:30. Good comedy. The Premier hit superkicks on Tupu. The Premier pulled out their own tag ropes and put them in the corners — they are bringing back the rules to tag team wrestling! They traded punches with Quest and Lopes.

The Premier worked over the tiny, scrawny Quest. Tupu hit a rolling cannonball in the corner on Bishop at 6:00. Lopes hit a Buckshot Lariat on Tupu. Suddenly, all six were down. Bishop hit a frogsplash for a nearfall. Myers accidentally superkicked his teammate, Bishop! Tupu accidentally hit a splash on Marston! Parker got an inside cradle out of nowhere to pin Myers! “The biggest win of their careers, by far!” a commentator shouted. Decent action.

Quest Parker & Anthony Lopes defeated SK Bishop & Campbell Myers and Solomon Tupu & Jay Marston in a three-way tag at 9:07.

* Backstage, Laynie Luck was disappointed that she and Shazza McKenzie didn’t win the tag tournament, but now she’s focused on defending her women’s title.

2. Laynie Luck vs. Maggie Lee for the Glory Pro World Crown Title. Again, Maggie is TNA’s “M by Elegance” and I’ll reiterate she’s about 5’11”. She jawed at kids on her way to the ring to establish she’s the heel here. This was the main event of a show I attended in the Twin Cities last October. An intense lockup to open and standing switches, and a standoff. A commentator noted that Laynie is 5’8″, and this is a rare match for her where she doesn’t have the height advantage. Laynie hit a huracanrana and an elbow drop to the back for a nearfall at 2:00. She hit a suplex and kipped up, earning a pop. Maggie slammed Laynie’s head on the top turnbuckle.

They fought to the floor; Maggie reached into the crowd to knock a cap off a boy to get some more boos. In the ring, Lee got a nearfall at 4:00. She hit a snap suplex for a nearfall, and she kept Laynie grounded for several minutes. They fought onto the ring apron, then to the floor, where Laynie hit a superkick at 7:00. Back in the ring, Laynie hit an enzuigiri and a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall. Lee hit a Cradle Shock for a nearfall at 8:30, and she shrieked at the ref. Laynie put Maggie on her shoulders and dropped to her knees, then hit a Shining Wizard for a nearfall.

Maggie hit a Nigel-style Tower of London, then a top-rope moonsault for a nearfall at 10:00. Laynie avoided a kick and applied a half-crab, but Maggie reached the ropes. Laynie immediately went to an STF, but Maggie again got to the ropes. Laynie hit a German Suplex. Laynie hit an Athena-style flying stunner for a nearfall. Maggie got a rollup. Laynie hit a superkick and a running knee, then a second Athena-style flying stunner for the pin. A strong showing. These two have now fought multiple times, and it just shows in how well they work together.

Laynie Luck defeated Maggie Lee to retain the Glory Pro World Crown Title at 12:48.

Final Thoughts: A welcome return with fresh, new episodes. This is a good roster, and I’ve not missed an episode. I presume we have another two episodes coming from this July 27 event. Hopefully, they have a new taping coming soon so they don’t have a long break like this again.