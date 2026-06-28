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TNA Slammiversary lineup (live coverage today): The card for this afternoon’s pay-per-view event

June 28, 2026

CategoriesImpact News MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for today’s TNA Slammiversary pay-per-view in Boston, Massachusetts, at Agganis Arena.

-Mike Santana vs. Nic Nemeth for the TNA World Championship

-Lei Ying Lee vs. Xia Brookside for the TNA Knockouts Title

-Bear Bronson and Brian Myers vs. Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. “The Righteous” Vincent and Dutch vs. “The Great Hands” John Skyler and Jason Hotch in a four-way ladder match for the TNA Tag Team Titles

-Heather by Elegance and M by Elegance vs. Rosemary and Allie for the Knockouts Tag Team Titles

-Cedric Alexander vs. Leon Slater vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Fabian Aichner vs. KC Navarro vs. Mr. Elegance vs. Amazing Red in an Ultimate X match for the X Division Title

-Mustafa Ali holds an open challenge for the TNA International Championship

-Moose (w/JDC) vs. Eddie Edwards (w/Alisha Edwards) in a No Surrender match

-Eric Young vs. Ricky Sosa

-(Pre-Show) Indi Hartwell vs. Mara Sadè vs. Elayna Black in a three-way

Powell’s POV: Join me for pre-show results at 2CT/3ET, followed by my full live review of the pay-per-view at 3CT/4ET. My audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). With three shows on the same day, there’s a chance that my audio review will be delayed until Monday morning.

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