MLW Fusion results (6/27): Vetter’s review of Matt Riddle vs. Trevor Lee, vs. Priscilla Kelly vs. Zamaya, Paul Walter Hauser’s Fusion debut

CategoriesMLW TV Reviews MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

MLW Fusion (Episode 201)

Taped March 14, 2026, in Atlanta, Georgia, at Center Stage

Streamed June 27, 2026, on the MLW’s YouTube Channel, beIN Sports, Veeps

The lighting is always good here. Joe Dombrowki and Tom Lawlor provided commentary.

MLW took a four-month break from airing shows and has at least a dozen hours of programming set aside. Episodes 197-200 all took place on Feb. 7 in Chicago, so this is the first episode from the Atlanta taping.

* From ringside, Dombrowki and Lawlor told us that “talks have broken down” in a contract extension between MLW and Bishop Dyer .

1. Priscilla Kelly vs. Zamaya. They locked up, and Zamaya easily shoved Kelly to the mat. Zamaya appears an inch or two taller and a bit thicker. Priscilla hit some forearm strikes. Zamaya caught her and slammed Priscilla to the mat. Kelly hit a top-rope crossbody block and a dropkick at 1:30. Kelly hit a basement dropkick as Zamaya was in the ropes, and Zamaya fell to the floor. In the ring, Kelly went for a spin kick, but Zamaya caught the leg and hit a clothesline. Zamaya hit a Choke Bomb for the clean pin! Lawlor described Zamaya as a “Wrecking Ball.”

Zamaya defeated Priscilla Kely at 3:01.

* Rich Bocchini tried to interview Zamaya before she headed to the back, but she just stormed off without saying a word.

* Dombrowski narrated a segment about CMLL and the partnership with MLW. He said MLW owner Court Bauer is right now in Mexico to secure a big deal.

* Bocchini interviewed Austin Aries, who said he is making an open challenge to anyone who wants to come after his MLW National Openweight Title. Diego Hill approached him and challenged him to “shut your ass up.” Aries reminded Diego, “What I did to your mentor, Blue Panther. You think you are ready to step into the ring with me?” Aries said Diego is two to three years away from being able to step into the ring with him. Diego punched Aries. Security separated them. [C]

* Dombrowski announced that Diego Hill vs. Austin Aries will take place tonight!

* A segment aired where Satoshi Kojima showed LaBron Kozone how to throw a lariat. They practiced hitting clotheslines on a small tree. This was more than a bit cartoonish. I’ve been touting Kozone for a few years now (he is the last-ever Deadlock Pro Champion!), and he’s a great signing for MLW.

* Paul Walter Hauser came to the ring. He wore black pants and a plain white T-shirt.

2. Paul Hauser vs. Bryce Cannon. Yes, Dombrowski just said Paul was dropping “Walter” from his name. I’ve seen Cannon just a few times; he’s a white man with a blond mohawk. Paul hit some basic punches and a kick, then a big senton for a nearfall. Hauser hit a suplex at 1:30. He put Cannon in a Texas Cloverleaf, and Bryce tapped out. Harmless.

Paul Hauser defeated Bryce Cannon at 2:06.

* Next week will be the debut of the Southern Honor Title, and someone is going to win and become the inaugural champion. A commercial aired for Don Gato Tequila.

* Bocchini gave another update that Dyer is “playing hardball” about his contract extension. Bocchini said Dyer has hired a notorious agent who is making unreasonable demands.

* Next week will feature Donovan Dijak vs. Karl Anderson. Teddy Long will also be in attendance.

3. Austin Aries vs. Diego Hill for the MLW National Title. This is practically a ‘home game’ for NC-based Diego. Standing switches to open, and Aries did some quick mat moves. Diego did a Gator Roll on the mat, and Aries rolled to the floor at 1:30 to regroup. In the ring, Aries knocked him down with a shoulder tackle. He hit a basement dropkick, then he relaxed on the ropes and was booed. They locked up, as Dombrowski talked about how Aries has gotten back into ring shape so quickly. Diego hit a dropkick at 3:30 that sent Aries back to the floor.

In the ring, Aries went for a basement dropkick, but Hill cut him off. Diego went to the top rope, but Aries pulled him down and stomped on Hill. Aries hit a flying back elbow to the back at 5:00. Diego fired up and hit some forearm strikes. Aries hit a LOUD chop that earned a “Good lord!” from Lawlor. Diego hit a running spin kick in the corner, then a hesitation dropkick at 6:30. He hit a top-rope flying clothesline for a nearfall. Aries nailed a back suplex and his own dropkick into the corner. He set up for the brainbuster, but Diego escaped.

Diego hit a springboard fadeaway stunner for a nearfall, but Aries got a foot on the ropes at 8:00. Diego nailed a top-rope 450 Splash for a nearfall! Aries pushed Diego into the ref! He grabbed his title belt and struck Diego in the back of the head with it. Austin then hit a brainbuster for a nearfall, but he pulled up Diego at the two-count! Aries hit some knee strikes to the head and applied the Front Chancery; Dombrowski said it’s clear Diego is out from that belt shot. Austin let go of the submission hold and hit a second brainbuster for the cheap pin. I loved that.

Austin Aries defeated Diego Hill to retain the MLW National Title at 10:05.

* Aries got on the mic and said he’s still “the man” around here. He called out Mistico . “Do I have your attention now?” he asked.

* A video package aired for Mads “Krule” Krugger. (We know he has since left MLW, but again, he probably has matches from two or three more tapings to air.)

* Alex Hammerstone emerged from the booth. He joined Lawlor and Dombrowski at the booth. Hammerstone said both guys in the main event “are below me.” He thinks he should get a title shot against Killer Kross.

4. Matt Riddle vs. Trevor Lee. Trevor also got a massive pop; he’s also a Carolina-based guy. A lockup, and Matt threw Lee to the mat. Lee applied a leg lock around the neck and kept Riddle grounded. Lee targeted the left arm and kept Riddle tied up. He hit some roundhouse kicks that dropped Riddle, then spin kicks in the corner at 3:30. Riddle hit a running Penalty Kick on the apron. Matt walked over to Hammerstone and jawed at him. [C]

Back from the commercial for the MLW shop, they were fighting in the ring. Riddle hit a fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall. Matt hit an Exploder Suplex. Hammerstone and Lawlor jawed at each other, ignoring the action. Riddle hit a senton for a nearfall at 6:00, and he switched to a Fujiwara Armbar, but Trevor reached the ropes. Lee got a Victory Roll for a nearfall. Matt hit a knee strike to the jaw. Trevor hit a mid-ring Spanish Fly at 7:30. (His version looks more like a powerslam.) Trevor clotheslined Matt to the floor, and it was his turn to hit a running Penalty Kick on the apron.

In the ring, Riddle hit a standing powerbomb and another running knee for a believable nearfall. Trevor went for a German Suplex, but Matt rotated and landed on his feet, and Matt hit another knee strike. Matt went to the top rope, but Lee threw him back to the mat at 9:30! Riddle pushed the ref into the middle; Lee pulled up just before hitting the ref. Matt immediately got a rollup with a big handful of tights for the tainted pin. Hammerstone ridiculed Riddle for cheating.

Matt Riddle defeated Trevor Lee at 9:52.

* Hammerstone stood up at the table. Riddle got in his face, and they jawed at each other. Riddle hit a spinning back fist that knocked Hammerstone out! “He never knew what hit him!” Dombrowski shouted as the show went off the air.

Final Thoughts: Another thorougly enjoyable episode. Diego-Aries was really sharp. I’ll reiterate that it was two years ago I saw Aries compete on a small show in North Carolina, looking small, gray-haired, and just not himself. The quick rebound back to top form is just amazing. Diego’s offense all looked sharp, too.

The main event worked for me. Lee got in all his offense, even though they clearly were building to Hammerstone-Riddle. Zamaya’s dominating win over Priscilla was a bit of a surprise; she won clean, and she won quickly. Hauser’s match … it didn’t overstay its welcome.

I’ll reiterate why MLW is working for me right now. No Brock Anderson, or CW Anderson. I loved 2006 Paul London, but I don’t need to see him in 2026, either. And the backstage stuff that never worked for me — Salina De La Renta, Saint Laurent — has been dropped entirely. If I had a complaint, I wish we had a quick video package for the top few stars not on this show — the champion (Killer Kross) should appear, either in person or in a video package, every week.

The episode clocked in at 55 minutes. (They started at 5:05 CST and ended right at 6 p.m.) Only the one match (Dijak vs. Karl Anderson) was promoted for next week’s show.