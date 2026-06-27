AEW Collision results (6/27): Powell’s live review of Kevin Knight vs. Dezmond Xavier for the TNT Title, Mercedes Mone and Athena vs. Maya World and Hyan, Forbidden Door go-home show

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Collision (Episode 150)

Taped June 24, 2026, in Rio Rancho, New Mexico, at Rio Rancho Events Center

Simulcast on June 27, 2026, on TBS and HBO Max

[Hour One] The Collision opening aired. Tony Schiavone checked in on commentary and was joined by Excalibur and Nigel McGuinness. Ring announcer Arkady Aura delivered the introductions during the entrances for the opening match…

1. Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O’Reilly vs. Hook, Katsuyori Shibata, and Anthony Bowens for the AEW Trios Titles. Excalibur said it didn’t seem like Hook and Shibata were happy to have Bowens in the faction. He explained that while Hook and Bowens were friends, Hook didn’t seem to view him as a good fit, but Bowens won over Samoa Joe.

Cassidy performed some of his usual hand-in-pocket spots. Hook caught him with a knee to the back from the apron and then tagged in. Shibata suplexed Cassidy on the apron and again on the floor before rolling him back inside the ring, where Hook covered him for a two count before a picture-in-picture commercial break. [C]

Late in the match, Shitba held Cassidy, and Bowens threw a superkick that Cassidy ducked. Hook yelled at Bowens for superkicking Shibata. Cassidy shoved Bowens into Hook, who fell off the apron. Bowens ended up alone in the ring with all three opponents. O’Reilly threw a kick to the back and a punch to the face. Cassidy hit Bowens with an Orange Punch before Strong followed up with a suplex. Strong shoved Cassidy on top of Bowens for the three count.

Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O’Reilly beat Hook, Katsuyori Shibata, and Anthony Bowens in 14:00 to retain the AEW Trios Titles.

After the match, Hook and Shibata walked away while Bowens was down on the floor…

Powell’s POV: Good action. The live crowd already sat through a full Dynamite show, but they were invested and vocal throughout this match.

Ricochet, Toa Liona, and Bishop Kaun started a promo in a stairwell. Jay Lethal, Blake Christian, and Lee Johnson walked down the stairs. Lethal said they didn’t mean to interrupt. Ricochet said it was okay and told Lethal that he liked his haircut. They both agreed that they should go talk… [C]

Footage aired from after Wednesday’s Dynamite of Jon Moxley, Marina Shafir, Will Ospreay, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli, while Daniel Garcia was down on the floor. Moxley said Swerve Strickland made himself a target. Moxley said Ospreay would pull the trigger and hit him where it hurts the most.

Ospreay said the message was received loud and clear. He said he had ten years of friendship with Swerve and questioned for what. Ospreay said the most dangerous man in AEW was about to see how dangerous he could be. Garcia held up his hand and told Ospreay to bring it home. Ospreay shook his hand…

Dezmond Xavier made his entrance and was joined by Zachary Wentz on the stage. They hugged before Xavier headed to the ring while Wentz went backstage. Kevin Knight’s entrance followed…

2. Kevin Knight vs. Dezmond Xavier for the TNT Title. No one was banned from ringside per the match stipulation. Knight took an early powder by heading to the floor. Knight pulled Xavier to ringside and then drove his back into the edge of the ring apron twice. Knight threw Xavier toward the ring steps, but Xavier used them to perform a flip. Knight jumped off the steps before clotheslining Xavier before a PIP break. [C]

Xavier had a run of offense that included a leap from the middle rope into a DDT that resulted in a two count. Knight caught Xavier on the middle rope and pulled him down with a huracanrana. Knight followed up with a backbreaker for a two count of his own. A short time later, Knight went for a clothesline from the ropes, but Xavier countered into a pin for a two count. Knight cut him off with a dropkick. Xavier performed a huracanrana that spiked Knight’s head on the mat.

Late in the match, Xavier hit Knight with a running meteora and covered him for a two count. Knight rolled to the floor. Xavier hit him with a suicide dive. Xavier put Knight back inside the ring and then went for a Sky Twister Press, but Knight put his knees up. Knight hit his Crash Landing uranage slam finisher and got the three count…

Kevin Knight defeated Dezmond Xavier in 13:00 to retain the TNT Championship.

Powell’s POV: I wish this somehow could have been Xavier, at the peak of his run as Wes Lee as NXT North American Champion, facing Knight. It was a good match, but there was no mystery regarding the outcome despite some well-executed near falls.

Excalibur narrated a brief video package on the creation of the steel cage that will be used at Forbidden Door. He mentioned that it would cover 1600 square feet, including the ringside area…

Powell’s POV: Good! It seemed crazy that they would have 12 wrestlers fight in a standard cage that only covers the ring. The wrestlers in the 12-man cage match at Forbidden Door should have plenty of room to maneuver.

AEW Women’s Champion Thekla made her entrance with Julia Hart and Skyle Blue. Thekla stood on the stage and said people are saying she’s the only one making Forbidden Door feel like Forbidden Door. She said the companies are playing it nice, but she doesn’t have to play nice to anyone. Blue spoke briefly about facing Maika in a Survival of the Fittest qualifying match on the Forbidden Door pre-show. Thekla said AEW, New Japan Pro Wrestling, CMLL, and Stardom built the forbidden door, and now they’ll watch it turn…

Schiavone hyped Chris Jericho’s match for after the break… [C]

JD Drake was in the ring coming out of the break. Highlights aired of Tommaso Ciampa’s recent actions, which included bloodying Chris Jericho and leaving him lying. Jericho made his entrance to “Judas” while the fans sang along…

3. Chris Jericho vs. JD Drake. Jericho vs. Ciampa was plugged for the July 8 Beach Break-themed edition of Dynamite. Jericho was dominant to start and dove from the top rope onto Drake on the floor. Jericho rolled Drake back inside the ring and kicked him.

Drake put Jericho down with a Boss Man Slam. Drake followed up moments later with a cannonball in the corner. Drake went for a top rope moonsault, but Jericho moved. The wrestlers traded strikes in the middle of the ring. Jericho rolled up Drake for a two count and then hit a Codebreaker. Jericho hit Drake with a knee strike and then put him in the Walls of Jericho for the submission win.

Chris Jericho beat JD Drake in 5:10.

Afterward, Jericho motioned for Schiavone to join him in the ring. For some reason, Schiavone was sporting a lime green tie and shoes. Jericho put Drake in the Walls of Jericho and had Schiavone say he’s better than Tommaso Ciampa.

Jericho said he looked everywhere in the building for Ciampa, but he wasn’t there. Jericho said he wanted to thank him face-to-face for leaving him bloody because he needed it. Jericho said Ciampa wouldn’t thank him for what happens to him now. Jericho said he’d see Ciampa at Beach Break…

Powell’s POV: Did Tony lose a bet? Wait, is it Shamrock Shake season already?!? Anyway, this was a quick showcase match for Jericho that was well-received by the live crowd.

Lexi Nair interviewed AEW Women’s Tag Team Champions Megan Bayne and Lena Kross, as well as Thunder Rosa. Nair mentioned that Rosa’s tag team partner, Olympia, was unable to be there. After some bickering, Bayne told Rosa not to prepare for a match. Bayne told Rosa to prepare to be their next sacrifice. Rosa took her shirt off and yelled at the champions while standing there in her bra…

Billie Starks made her entrance for the CMLL Women’s Championship match.

[Hour Two] CMLL Women’s Champion Persephone made her entrance. Tony Khan stood in the ring and posed for a photo with the title belt before shaking hands with both wrestlers. Excalibur explained that it is customary in CMLL for the owner to take part in the photo op.

4. Persephone vs. Billy Starkz for the CMLL Women’s Championship. Starks stood on the apron and then fell to the floor while DDTing the champion on the apron. Starkz stood on the broadcast table and performed a senton onto Persephone’s back. Starkz ran Persephone into the barricade before a PIP break. [C]

Persephone superplexed Starkz. Persephone held on and went for a suplex, but Starks caught her with a knee to the head and then performed a backbreaker over her knee. A “this is awesome” chant broke out. Persephone performed a Northern Lights Suplex for a near fall.

Starkz came back and went for a top rope Swanton that Persephone avoided. Perseophone speared Starkz and followed up with a crucifix bomb before getting the three count.

Persephone defeated Billy Starkz in 9:15 to retain the CMLL Women’s Championship.

After the match, Persephone was celebrating on the ropes when Hikaru Shida entered the ring and hit her with a kendo stick. Shida put Persephone in a submission hold until Kris Statlander, Harley Cameron, and Queen Aminata ran out to chase her off. Persephone, Statlander, Cameron, and Aminata all squared off in the ring for a moment while the broadcast team reminded viewers that they and Shida will be five of the six wrestlers in Wednesday’s Survival of the Fittest for the vacant TBS Championship… [C]

Powell’s POV: There was no reason to think Starkz would win, but she was given plenty of offense and looked good in defeat. The show has been enjoyable so far, but they seem to be giving more hype to the next two weeks of Dynamite than Sunday’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view. By the way, Don Murphy was scheduled to review this episode, but we called an audible. Don will be reviewing the NXT Great American Bash on Sunday night.

The Premier Athletes were in the ring after the break. Mistico and Mike Bailey made their entrance to Mistico’s ballad entrance theme. There was a fan wearing a Mistico mask in the front row. Some fans seemed into the song, but the majority didn’t seem to care…

5. Mistico and Mike Bailey vs. “The Premier Athletes” Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari. Mistico and Bailey ran the ropes for dives to the floor, but Nese and Daivari moved, so they slid under the ropes instead. Nese and Daivari attacked them. Daivari DDT’d Bailey on the floor. Daivari rolled Bailey back inside the ring and covered him for a two count. Mistico and Bailey battled back. Mistico caught Nese in La Mistica for the immediate submission…

Mistico and Mike Bailey defeated “The Premier Athletes” Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari in 4:10.

Gabe Kidd delivered a promo in a starewell and said it had been three months. He said he’s at the mercy of the U.S. government (visa issues). Kidd said he was waiting for Shota Umino in his home country…

6. Jake Doyle (w/Don Callis) vs. Adam Priest. Both entrances were televised. Doyle was on the offensive heading into an early PIP break. [C] Priest caught Doyle in an arm bar, but Doyle powered him up and slammed him to the mat. Doyle dove at Priest, who moved, causing Doyle to crash into the corner.

Priest put Doyle down with a DDT for a two count. Priest jumped off the top rope into a Doyle punch. Doyle picked him up, but Priest caught him in an inside cradle for a two count. Doyle hit Into the Void and then pinned Priest…

Jake Doyle beat Adam Priest in 9:15.

A video package spotlighted Maya World vs. Mercedes Mone in the women’s Owen Hart Cup tournament final… [C]

Powell’s POV: Another competitive match that concluded with the expected outcome. That’s the same video package for World and Mone that aired on Dynamite. It’s a good video, so I didn’t mind seeing it twice.

Willow Nightingale was featured in a video. She was training for her comeback. She said somewhere along the way, she let her dream of being the best die. She said she knows what she’s made of and knows it’s in there, but she just got comfortable…

The entrances for the main event took place…

7. Mercedes Mone and Athena vs. Maya World and Hyan. Excalibur told the story of Athena training World, who idolized Mone growing up. World and Hyan hit early suicide dives. World checked out the Owen Hart Cup and title belt that were on a podium at ringside. Schiavone ran through the Forbidden Door lineup while Mone and Athena took control. The heels were dominant before a PIP break. [C]

World took a hot tag and worked over Athena and rolled her up before double stomping her, which led to a near fall. World went to the middle rope. Mone slowed her down long enough for Athena to trip her. Athena and Money hit a lung blower and Backstabber combination, and they had World beat, but Hyan broke up the pin. A “this is awesome” chant broke out briefly.

Moments later, Hayan drilled Athena with a knee strike. World tagged out. World ran the ropes for a double team move, but Mone pulled her to the floor and locked her in a Statement Maker. World tapped out on the floor. In the ring, Athena hit the O-Face on Hyan before pinning her.

Mercedes Mone and Athena defeated Maya World and Hyan in 15:00.

After the match, Mercedes put Hyan in the Statement Maker, and then Athena joined in with a half crab for a double submission. World superkicked Athena and then caught Mone with a kick. World performed an Asai moonsault onto Mone and Athena, then pointed at the Owen Hart Cup and title belt. World returned to the ring and checked on her partner, then stood on the ropes and looked down at Mone. Schiavone gave some final hype to Forbidden Door to end the show…

The countdown special aired after Collision, and it opened with Mick Foley talking about his friendship with Owen Hart…

Powell’s POV: The main event played into the pay-per-view more than anything else on the show. Athena forced World to tap out on the floor, but World looked good to close the show by getting the better of Mone and Athena.

Overall, a standard Collision that didn’t do much in terms of making me more excited about Forbidden Door. The main event is worth checking out, but the rest is missable if you’re looking for meaningful content related to the pay-per-view. I really wish they would take a different approach with the go-home shows. On the bright side, there was no overrun, which is appreciated with three shows coming up on Sunday. Will Pruett is going to the Forbidden Door show, so I’m also filling in for him tonight with our weekly same-night audio review of Collision for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Join me for live reviews of AEW Forbidden Door and TNA Slammiversary on Sunday.