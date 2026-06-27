Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide results (6/27): Vetter’s review of Lola Vice vs. La Hiedra for the NXT Women’s Championship, Galeno vs. Mecha Wolf, Psycho Circus calling out Pagano

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (Episode 24)

Taped June 20, 2026, in Merida, Mexico, at Foro GNP Seguro

Streamed June 27, 2026, on Fox in Latin America and streamed on the WWE YouTube Channel

Corey Graves, Rey Mysterio, and JBL provided commentary. The production is good.

* Last week, Daga, Berto, Angel Garza, Karmen Petrovik and Bronco Nima reformed “ Perros Del Mal ,” bringing the group back for the first time in years. The five attacked El Grande Americano as the show concluded. This week opened with a video package of the attack, and we heard from the fivesome speaking in Spanish. A well-done video.

* We saw Psycho Clown arrive, then Galeno, then Lola Vice.

* A video package aired showing all the times the clowns have been attacked backstage.

* FINALLLY, we go to the ring. Psycho Clown said he’s tired of pretending that everything is alright. (Rey Mysterio provided translation.) Clown said he’s lost his brothers and his tag titles. He also almost lost his life due to the beating he took. He was livid that Pagano “turned his back on me and left me lying.” He vowed that “today, it all ends.” The Psycho Circus came to the ring; there are three of them. Psycho Clown said they were his brothers. Psycho Clown asked them who attacked them… but they didn’t know. (Psycho Clown was clearly irritated by this; he definitely believes it was Pagano and is searching for proof.)

Psycho Clown demanded Pagano come out. No one emerged. Psycho Clown told them they were going to find Pagano. The cameras followed them as they walked through the hallways backstage. They went into a locker room… and Pagano was laid out with blood dripping from his body! Psycho Clown profusely apologized to Pagano as he checked on him.

* A video aired for “ La Copa Bardahl ,” which is what they call a Royal Rumble. Yes, Omos tossed around everyone, including the tiny Microman. No English translation, but it sure seemed to indicate that we’ll have Rumbles at BOTH nights of Triple-Mania.

We’re 20 minutes in, and it looks like we’re finally getting a match!

1. Mecha Wolf vs. Galeno. JBL said Mecha Wolf participated in Power Slap. (I have zero interest in that!) Again, I see Galeno as the sort of guy you build a promotion around; I’m that high on his potential. An intense lockup and Galeno shoved him to the mat. Mecha Wolf got up and hit some punches. Galeno hit several clotheslines into the corner. Mecha Wolf tried some chops. The commentators popped for Galeno doing a leapfrog. Mecha Wolf dove through the ropes, but Galeno dropped him with a forearm strike at 1:30. Omos and Dorian emerged from the back and stood by the entrance area.

Mecha Wolf hit another dive onto the distracted Galeno. In the ring, they traded punches. Mecha Wolf hit a dropkick, then a running knee to the spine for a nearfall at 3:00. Mecha Wolf hit a superkick. Galeno hit a hard forearm strike and a senton, then a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall. Mecha Wolf hit a DDT, but Galeno hit a hard clothesline at 5:00. Galeno hit a massive rolling cannonball! Galeno kept glaring at Omos. He hit a double-underhook swinging neckbreaker for the pin. Good action.

Galeno defeated Mecha Wolf at 5:46.

* Footage aired of Angel and Berto winning a match. The commentary was in Spanish.

* Backstage, three unseen reporters interviewed general manager Rey Mysterio. He has invited a former WWE champion to come next week. He indicated that Vikingo will be competing in NXT, and some NXT wrestlers will be coming to AAA.

2. Lola Vice vs. La Hiedra for the NXT Women’s Title. No sign of the other Las Toxicas as La Hiedra came to the ring. La Hiedra attacked from behind, and we’re underway! They traded slaps. La Hiedra is taller and thicker. They brawled to the floor, and La Hiedra threw Lola into the ring steps. They got back into the ring at 1:00. Lola hit a series of punches to the ribs. Lola hit some Yes Kicks, but Hiedra hit a Spinebuster for a nearfall.

Hiedra tied Lola’s legs in the ropes, as if setting up for a “Shattered Dreams.” Instead, she hit a dropkick on each of Lola’s legs. Hiedra tied Lola on the mat and cranked on her head and neck. They hit stereo clotheslines, then stereo hair-mare faceplants, and they were both down at 4:30. Lola hit a series of spin kicks and a back suplex. She leapt off the apron into a seated senton to the sternum.

In the ring, she hit some Bailey-style Speedball kicks to the ribs and thighs, then a buttbump in the corner, and another. Hiedra hit a faceplant for a nearfall at 6:30. Lola hit a spinning back fist that sent Hiedra to the floor. Flammer and Maravilla ran to ringside and attacked Lola and shoved her back into the ring. Hiedra got a nearfall. La Catalina ran down to attack the heels. Lola hit another spinning back fist and pinned La Hiedra. Solid.

Lola Vice defeated La Hiedra to retain the NXT Women’s Title at 7:40.

* Lady Shani ran to ringside and helped beat up the heels, and she posed with Lola Vice and La Catalina.

Final Thoughts: I would have arranged this differently if I were booking it. I would have gone with a match, then the in-ring clown segment, and then the other match. The in-ring action didn’t start until this show was half over. Both matches were fine. Galeno-Omos is going to be a spectacle. Again, under no circumstances should Galeno lose to Omos.

A short episode, coming in at about 45 minutes.