AEW Forbidden Door lineup (live coverage tonight): The card for tonight’s pay-per-view event

CategoriesAEW News MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Forbidden Door pay-per-view event in San Jose, California, at SAP Center.

-Will Ospreay vs. Swerve Strickland in the men’s Owen Hart Cup tournament final for a shot at the AEW World Championship at All In

-Mercedes Mone vs. Maya World in the women’s Owen Hart Cup tournament final for a shot at the AEW Women’s Championship at All In

-Thekla vs. Starlight Kid for the AEW Women’s Championship

-Adam Copeland and Christian Cage vs. “The Dogs” David Finlay and Clark Connors for the AEW Tag Team Titles

-Jon Moxley vs. Bandido for the AEW Continental Championship

-Shota Umino vs. Pac for the IWGP Global Heavyweight Title

-MJF, Kevin Knight, Kyle Fletcher, Kazuchika Okada, Andrade El Idolo, and Jake Doyle vs. Mark Briscoe, Darby Allin, Konosuke Takeshita, Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O’Reilly in a six-on-six cage match (Briscoe gets a shot at the AEW World Championship if his team wins)

-Kenny Omega vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

-“El Sky Team” Mistico and Mascara Dorada vs. “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. Shingo Takagi and Titan

-(Pre-Show) Megan Bayne and Lena Kross vs. Thunder Rosa and Olympia for the AEW Women’s Tag Team Titles

-(Pre-Show) Skye Blue vs. Maika in a Survival of the Fittest qualifier

Powell’s POV: The winners of the men’s and women’s Owen Hart Cup tournaments will earn world championship matches at the AEW All In pay-per-view on August 30 in London, England, at Wembley Stadium. AEW pay-per-view events are priced at $49.99 (or $39.99 via HBO Max). Join me for my live review of Forbidden Door, starting with the main card (I’ll probably still be covering the TNA Slammiversary pay-per-view or doing the audio review during the Forbidden Door pre-show, but I will run the basic results). My Forbidden Door audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).