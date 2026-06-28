WWE LFG and WWE Greatest Moments tonight on A&E

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE LFG airs tonight on A&E at 9CT/10ET. Kevin Owens, Nattie, Booker T, and Bubba Ray Dudley are coaches. Tonight’s episode is listed as “Too Scott Armstrong.” The preview reads: “Booker T has very specific coaching instructions for Kali Armstrong and Layla Diggs, with all eyes laser-focused on their main event performance. With his tag team partner on the shelf due to injury, Harley Riggins ventures off into singles competition.”

-Two episodes of WWE’s Greatest Moments air on A&E starting at 10:04CT/11:04ET. The first 30-minute episode focuses on WWE Elimination Chamber, and the second episode features debuts in the 2000s.

Powell’s POV: WWE Greatest Moments reruns start at 4CT/5ET. In order, the reruns feature Royal Rumble: 80s and 90s, the NWO, Raw in the 90s, John Cena, Money in the Bank cash-ins, Shocking Comebacks, Andre the Giant, Booker T, WrestleMania in the 80s, and SummerSlam in the 2000’s. Additional WWE Greatest Moments reruns air after LFG, starting at 10:04CT/11:04ET with Dusty Rhodes, and Entrances of the 90s.