WWE Wrestlepalooza lineup: First title match announced for the ESPN Unlimited premiere premium live event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Wrestlepalooza event will be held on Saturday, September 20, in Indianapolis, Indiana, at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

-Iyo Sky vs. Stephanie Vaquer for the vacant Women’s World Championship

Powell’s POV: The press release announcing the event and the ESPN deal listed John Cena, WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch, CM Punk, and Drew McIntyre “in major matches throughout the night.” John Cena is expected to face Brock Lesnar, but the match has not been officially announced. I suspect there will be an angle on Smackdown this week in Chicago. They also seem to be building toward Cody vs. McIntyre for the WWE Championship.

With this show running head-to-head with the AEW All Out pay-per-view, we are still working out our coverage plans, but join us for a live review of this event as it streams at 6CT/7ET on the ESPN Unlimited app and Netflix internationally. A same-night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).