WWE Smackdown rating for the Clash in Paris go-home show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with an average of 1.147 million viewers for USA Network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The number was down compared to the previous episode’s 1.258 million viewership average.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown finished with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down compared to the previous week’s 0.35 rating. Smackdown taking place on the Friday of Labor Day weekend and running against college football were probably bigger factors for the low numbers than the show airing on a delay due to being taped in France. If the weekly television shows are typically down during holiday weeks, shouldn’t officials from all companies question whether they are missing out on some pay-per-view buys or PLE views by running their big events on holiday weekends? One year earlier, the August 30, 2024, edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.054 million viewers and a 0.53 rating.