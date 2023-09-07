Endeavor’s deal to acquire WWE to be finalized next week

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Endeavor issued the following press release statement via BusinessWire.com on Thursday to announce that the deal to acquire WWE will be finalized next week.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. & STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EDR) (“Endeavor”) and World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) (“WWE”) today announced they expect to close the previously announced transaction to form TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (“TKO”) on September 12, 2023, at which time TKO will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “TKO”.

Powell’s POV: The deal is sure to lead to some very interesting times with the company under new ownership.