MLW Fusion preview: The Fury Road fallout show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s Major League Wrestling Fusion.

-Shigehiro Irie vs. Calvin Tankman for the WXW Championship

-Microman and The Mane Event vs. The FBI and Jesus Rodriguez

-Snisky debuts in a singles match

Powell’s POV: MLW Fusion streams Thursdays on FITE.TV and the MLW YouTube page at 7CT/8ET. The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports. My reviews are typically available shortly after the conclusion of the first airing on Thursdays. My audio reviews of MLW Fusion are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).