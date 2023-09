WWE adds new dates to live events schedule

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Monday to announce the addition of new live events to the touring schedule.

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced 26 additional live events as part of the company’s 2023 touring schedule. Tickets go on sale next Friday, September 15.

The schedule includes:

Date Location Event Venue Saturday, November 4 Rochester, N.Y. WWE SuperShow Blue Cross Arena Sunday, November 5 Springfield, Mass. WWE SuperShow Mass Mutual Center Friday, November 10 Columbus, Ohio SmackDown Nationwide Arena Saturday, November 11 Johnson City, Tenn. WWE SuperShow Freedom Hall Sunday, November 12 Roanoke, Va. WWE SuperShow Berglund Center Coliseum Monday, November 13 Washington, D.C. RAW Capital One Arena Friday, November 17 Evansville, Ind. SmackDown Ford Center Saturday, November 18 Canton, Ohio WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Canton Memorial Civic Center Saturday, November 18 Tupelo, Miss. WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Cadence Bank Arena Sunday, November 19 Saginaw, Mi. WWE Sunday Stunner Dow Event Center Sunday, November 19 Jonesboro, Ark. WWE Sunday Stunner First National Bank Center Sunday, November 26 Peoria, Ill. WWE Holiday Tour Peoria Civic Center Monday, November 27 Nashville, Tenn. RAW Bridgestone Arena Friday, December 1 Brooklyn, N.Y. SmackDown Barclays Center Saturday, December 2 Bangor, Maine WWE Holiday Tour Cross Insurance Center Saturday, December 2 Allentown, Penn. WWE Holiday Tour PPL Center Sunday, December 3 Portland, Maine WWE Holiday Tour Cross Insurance Arena Sunday, December 3 Newark, Del. WWE Holiday Tour Bob Carpenter Center Monday, December 4 Albany, N.Y. RAW MVP Arena Friday, December 8 Providence, R.I. SmackDown Amica Mutual Pavilion Saturday, December 9 Utica, N.Y. WWE Holiday Tour Adirondack Bank Center Monday, December 11 Cleveland, Ohio RAW Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Friday, December 15 Green Bay, Wisc. SmackDown Resch Center Saturday, December 16 Moline, Ill. WWE Holiday Tour Vibrant Arena at The Mark Sunday, December 17 Rochester, Minn. WWE Holiday Tour Mayo Civic Center Monday, December 18 Des Moines, Iowa RAW Wells Fargo Arena

Powell’s POV: We are looking for reports on all WWE live events. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com