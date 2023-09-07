NXT TV rating for Tiffany Stratton vs. Kiana James for the NXT Women’s Title

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 673,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The viewership count was up from last week’s 614,000 viewership count from the previous edition.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demo, up compared to last week’s 0.16 rating. Nice numbers from NXT this week. I’m anxious to see how Becky Lynch challenging Tiffany Stratton for the NXT Women’s Championship will perform in the ratings next week. The September 6, 2022 edition of NXT 2.0 delivered 684,000 viewers and a 0.16 rating. The ratings are delated this week due to the Labor Day holiday. However, things are expected to get back to normal this afternoon with the release of the Wednesday cable ratings.