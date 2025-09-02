NXT TV, Pro Wrestling Boom, last week’s NXT TV grade, Joe E. Legend, Tracy Smothers, Jay Youngblood,

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT will air live tonight from Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center. The show features DarkState vs. Oba Femi, Ricky Saints, Hank Walker, and Tank Ledger in an eight-man tag match. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Birthdays and Notables

-Joe E. Legend (Joseph Edward Hitchen) is 55. He worked as Just Joe in WWE.

-The late Tracy Smothers was born on September 2, 1962. He died of lymphoma at age 58 on October 28, 2020.

-The late Jay Youngblood (Steven Romero) died on September 2, 1985 at age 30 following a series of heart attacks.