WWE unveils latest class of international signees

April 23, 2021

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE unveiled its latest class of WWE Performance Center signees via WWE.com.

-Sarray (a/k/a Sari Fujimura): Debuted on NXT TV earlier this week.

-Sanjana George: A 24 year-old from India with a 5-1 MMA record.

-Jennifer Michell Cantu Iglesias: A 23 year-old powerlifter from Mexico.

-Hideki Suzuki: Joined the WWE PC coaching staff.

-Matt Farrelly: Competed on “Australian Survivor: Champions vs. Contenders” and wrestled as Matty Wahlberg.

-Stephanie De Landre: An independent wrestler from Sydney, Australia.

Powell’s POV: Farrelly is a former teacher and also worked at Disney World as a lifeguard. The important thing is that he could kick Jonny Fairplay’s ass. Then again, so did Yau-Man during a wonderful scene on “Survivor: Micronesia – Fans vs. Favorites.”

