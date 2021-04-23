WWE unveils latest class of international signees

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE unveiled its latest class of WWE Performance Center signees via WWE.com.

-Sarray (a/k/a Sari Fujimura): Debuted on NXT TV earlier this week.

-Sanjana George: A 24 year-old from India with a 5-1 MMA record.

-Jennifer Michell Cantu Iglesias: A 23 year-old powerlifter from Mexico.

-Hideki Suzuki: Joined the WWE PC coaching staff.

-Matt Farrelly: Competed on “Australian Survivor: Champions vs. Contenders” and wrestled as Matty Wahlberg.

-Stephanie De Landre: An independent wrestler from Sydney, Australia.

