By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Thursday’s Dark Side of the Ring: Confidential produced 95,000 viewers for Vice TV, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was down from the 130,000 viewers drawn by last week’s Road Warriors episode.

Powell’s POV: Last night’s episode focused on The Final Days of Owen Hart documentary and delivered a .03 rating in the 18-49 demographic. The show did not crack Thursday’s top 150 cable ratings.