NXT TV preview: Title matches set for Tuesday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Hank Walker and Tank Ledger vs. Uriah Connors and Kale Dixon for the NXT Tag Team Titles

-Sol Ruca vs. Tatum Paxley for the NXT Women’s North American Championship

-Blake Monroe vs. Kelani Jordan

-Yoshiki Inamura vs. Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo

-Myles Borne vs. Lexis King

Powell's POV: Tuesday's NXT television show will be live from Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center.