WWE Raw in Brooklyn, Pro Wrestling Boom, Dean Malenko, Kensuke Sasaki, Frankie Kazarian, Blake Monroe, Butterbean, Aron Stevens, Nyla Rose, Austin Theory, Davey Boy Smith Jr., DeWayne Bruce, Takayuki Iizuka, Haystacks Calhoun, Karl Gotch, Haydn Gleed, Sam Robinson

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw will be live tonight from Brooklyn, New York, at Barclays Center. Raw features the fallout from SummerSlam. Join me for my live review as the show streams live on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same-night Raw audio reviews will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The new Pro Wrestling Boom podcast will be available today with “Survivor” Hall of Famer Jonny Fairplay and me discussing WWE SummerSlam. We are not taking calls, but we will take your email questions if they arrive before 1CT/2ET via dotnetjason@gmail.com.

We are looking for reports from Raw in Brooklyn, Tuesday’s NXT in Orlando, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite in Cleveland, Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Montreal, and Saturday’s Collision in Roanoke. If you are going to an upcoming show or taping and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Dean Malenko (Dean Simon) is 64 today.

-Kensuke Sasaki is 58 today.

-Frankie Kazarian (Gerdelman) is 47 today.

-Blake Monroe (Mariah May Mead) is 27 today.

-Happy belated birthday to former Dot Net staffer Haydn Gleed, who will celebrate his birthday tomorrow.

-Eric “Butterbean” Esch turned 59 on Sunday. The pro boxer had a boxing match with Bart Gunn at WrestleMania XV.

-Aron Stevens (Aron Haddad) turned 44 on Sunday. He worked as Damien Sandow in WWE.

-Nyla Rose turned 43 on Sunday.

-The late Haystacks Calhoun (William Dee Calhoun) was born on August 3, 1934. He died at age 55 on December 7, 1989.

-The late Karl Gotch (Karl Istaz) was born on August 3, 1924. He died on July 28, 2007.

-Happy belated birthday to Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson, who celebrated his birthday on Saturday.

-The final edition of NXT 2.0 aired on August 2, 2022.

-DeWayne Bruce turned 63 on Saturday. He worked as Sgt. Buddy Lee Parker in WCW and was the head trainer at the WCW Power Plant.

-Takayuki Iizuka turned 59 on Saturday.

-Davey Boy Smith Jr. (Harry Smith) turned 40 on Saturday.

-Austin Theory (Austin White) turned 28 on Saturday.