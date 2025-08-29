Vetter’s Independent Wrestling Roundup: Colby Corino addresses the fans after undergoing emergency surgery, Jon Davis vs. Trey’Von Ali for the PWF Title, Jackson Drake vs. Landon Hale vs. Drew Hood in a three-way

CategoriesCHRIS VETTER NEWS TICKER VIEWPOINTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

There is so much good indy wrestling out there, there is far more than I can possibly watch. So, in this review, I’m popping in on multiple recent indy shows and watching just a few matches from each show that interest me. The reality is I wasn’t going to get to watch every match from every one of these shows! I picked out matches with top names we’ve seen on TV, some top indy names, and WWE ID prospects.

* In this roundup, I picked out nine matches from across three different recent indy shows. All three of these shows occurred either on Friday or Saturday.

Premier Wrestling Federation “Purely PWF” in Newport, N.C. on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025 (IWTV)

This is their home training center with a high roof. They leave the lights on, and I enjoy these shows, but their biggest problem is that they draw about 100 fans.

* Colby Corino came to the ring. He wore a neck brace, and yes, he legit just had emergency surgery. He began crying, saying he’s been told he might not be able to wrestle again, but he vowed to prove the doctors wrong. He isn’t sure how long that will take. PWF champion Jon Davis came to the ring! Davis said Colby is “hard-headed and borderline insane.” Not wrong! Davis told Colby to take the time to heal and be with his family.

Jackson Drake vs. Landon Hale vs. Drew Hood in a three-way. This match was early in the show. Drake, of course, is among the WWE ID prospects. I’ve compared Hale to a young Matt Taven. I’ve seen Hood just a couple of times. Drake rolled to the floor at the bell, leaving Hale and Hood to trade reversals. Hood hit an elbow drop for a nearfall at 1:30. Hale hit a sideslam on Hood. Drake hit a senton on Hood. Jackson snapped Hood’s neck between his ankles. Hale hit a springboard crossbody block at 3:30. Jackson hit a Flatliner on Hood, then he slammed Hale onto Hood and got a nearfall. This crowd was quiet, but I think they are into the action.

Hale hit a German Suplex with a bridge on Drake for a nearfall at 5:00. Those two got up and traded chops and forearm strikes. Hood tried to get in there, but they both superkicked him! Nice! Hood hit a clothesline in the corner on Drake and a running knee to his face. Hood hit a spinebuster on Jackson and applied a spinebuster. Hale hit a Lethal Injection and a Blue Thunder Bomb, and a moonsault on Drew Hood for a nearfall at 7:30. This has been non-stop action. Hale couldn’t hit a piledriver, but he hit a jumping knee to Hood’s chin, then he tossed him into the middle turnbuckle. However, Drake hit his running knee on Hale and pinned him! I liked that a lot.

Jackson Drake defeated Landon Hale and Drew Hood in a three-way at 8:31.

“High-Flying Star Machines” Diego Hill and Bojack vs. Tenshi X and Xavion Stokes for the PWF Tag Team Titles . This was the co-main event. They have a nice storyline here of Bojack slowly turning heel, and Diego is either oblivious to it or is willing to accept it. Diego just had a star-making performance on MLW and was offered a contract in the ring afterwards. The massive Bojack immediately picked up Stokes, bodyslammed him, and hit a senton! The scrawny Tenshi X (think a young Lio Rush) entered at 1:00, so Diego also got in, and they traded faster reversals. Stokes hit a doublestomp on Diego’s back at 3:30, then he flipped Tenshi onto Diego, and he hit a standing moonsault onto Diego. Nice!

Bojack tagged back in at 5:00. Tenshi chopped Bojack, who no-sold it. The commentators talked about how Bojack has been doing whatever it takes to win. Tenshi tried to walk the top rope, but Bojack tripped him and hit a Bulldog Powerslam. Diego tagged in and hit a flipping senton on Tenshi for a nearfall at 7:00. Diego hit a delayed vertical suplex for a nearfall. Bojack hit a chop that leveled Tenshi as they kept the kid in their corner. Diego hit a forward Finlay Roll. Tenshi hit a Sling Blade at 11:30 on Diego, and they were both down. Xavion got the hot tag and traded blows with Diego. Xavion hit a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall.

Bojack jumped in the ring and battled Stokes. Stokes hit a top-rope Blockbuster on Bojack for a nearfall, and they were both down at 13:30. Stokes came off the ropes, but Bojack clocked him with a forearm strike! Bojack hit a suplex into the ring, and Diego hit a frogsplash on Stokes for a believable nearfall. Bojack hit a uranage on Xavion, then a chokeslam. Bojack and Diego started arguing! (I think Diego just wants him to get the pin.) Tenshi hit a missile dropkick. He dove to the floor, but Bojack caught him. However, Tenshi pushed Bojack into the ring post. That left just Stokes and Diego in the ring and they traded chops at 17:00, and they picked up the speed and intensity. Diego nailed his spin kick to the ear. Stokes hit a jumping knee to the chin.

Stokes climbed to the top rope and set up for a moonsault, but he instead hit a Swanton Bomb to the floor on Bojack!! Nice! He climbed the ropes again, but Diego hit a step-up enzuigiri on him. Tenshi hit a Poison Rana on Diego. Stokes hit a 450 Splash on Diego for a visual pin, but Bojack pulled the ref from the ring at 20:00. Bojack powerbombed Stokes onto the thin mat on the floor!! “This is not the same Bojack!” a commentator shouted. Diego looked shocked. Tenshi got a rollup for a nearfall. Diego hit an enzuigiri on Tenshi. The champs hit the Star Destroyer (a team flying leg drop move) and pinned Tenshi. I’m loving the slow break-up of the champs, as Diego is becoming increasingly concerned about his partner’s ruthless behavior. They argued some more after the bell.

Bojack and Diego Hill defeated Xavion Stokes and Tenshi X to retain the PWF Tag Team Titles at 21:13.

Jon Davis vs. Trey’Von Ali for the PWF World Title. This was the main event. Davis is the bald, grizzled veteran with some white whiskers in his beard. I’ve compared Ali’s size to Keith Lee, but his round face always makes me think of D’Lo Brown, and as a commentator just said, he’s a powerhouse. Davis comes out to the music that I associate with the recently retired Homicide. An intense lockup to open and a feeling-out process. They traded shoulder blocks, and Ali knocked him down at 3:00. Ali hit a German Suplex that sent Davis to the floor to regroup. Ali dove through the ropes onto him at 4:30! He rolled Davis into the ring and got a nearfall.

Davis kicked out the right elbow, and he began targeting it. Ali hit some chops with his left arm. Davis hit a Mafia Kick for a nearfall, and they were both down at 8:00. Davis hit an enzuigiri and a clothesline; Ali popped up and hit his own stiff clothesline, and they were both down. Ali hit a release suplex and a big Pounce for a nearfall at 10:30. Ali hit a twisting uranage, then a belly-to-belly suplex for a nearfall at 12:00. Davis hit a German Suplex and a Saito Suplex for a nearfall. Ali missed a top-rope moonsault, and Davis immediately hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall at 15:00. They hit stereo clotheslines. Ali hit a D’Lo-style Lo Down for a nearfall. Davis hit a Shining Wizard for a nearfall. He applied a choke hold on the mat, and Ali tapped out. An entertaining big-man match.

Jon Davis defeated Trey’Von Ali to retain the PWF Title at 16:24.

Freelance Wrestling “No Cuts, No Glory” in Chicago, Illinois, at Logan Square Auditorium on Aug. 23, 2025 (IWTV)

* I love this ballroom, and I’d say this is among my favorite locations to see a show, as even a crowd of 250 or so looks packed in there. K-Mel provided commentary. (I thought Dave Prazak would be with him, as Dave wasn’t on the call in GCW.)

Laynie Luck vs. Sabin Gauge. Laynie has appeared in AEW and Maple Leaf Pro, and she’s a regular across the St. Louis-Chicago-Twin Cities triangle. Sabin is talented but undersized, so these two are somewhat similar in size. The commentators talked about how he has a “chip on his shoulder.” A feeling-out process early on, as the commentators talked about how Laynie has been everywhere this year. She hit some armdrags and a snap suplex for a nearfall at 2:30. She set up for a dive to the floor, but he kicked her in the head. In the ring, he mounted her and punched her, and got booed.

Laynie kicked him in the face in the ropes, then hit a springboard senton for a nearfall at 4:00. He hit a basement dropkick for a nearfall. She hit a tornado DDT. She fired up and hit some clotheslines, a sideslam, and a uranage, then a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall at 6:30, and he rolled to the floor to regroup. She dove onto him and pushed Sabin back into the ring. Sabin hit a doublestomp on her back as she was in the ropes and got a nearfall, and we got a “Sabin sucks!” chant. Laynie hit a Canadian Destroyer and a Shining Wizard for a nearfall at 9:00. He hit a spinning powerbomb and a diving back elbow, then a Jay Driller for the pin. The crowd was not happy with this outcome.

Sabin Gauge defeated Laynie Luck at 10:02.

Kevin Ku vs. Alfonso Gonzalez. Ku hurt his shoulder in a Deadlock Pro match two weeks ago, so I’m glad to see he’s back; he did have some athletic tape on the shoulder. Gonzalez is a chubby kid who is beloved here. Basic reversals early on, and Gonzalez got a Magistral Cradle for a nearfall. Ku shoved Gonzalez shoulder-first into the corner. Alfonso hit some chops. Ku dropped him with a clothesline at 3:30, but he made a cocky cover and was booed. Gonzalez hit a clothesline.

Ku hit a heel hook kick to the shoulder and a brainbuster, and he switched to a cross-armbreaker at 6:00, but Gonzalez got a foot on the ropes. They got up and traded chops. Alfonso hit a backbreaker over his knee and a Russian Leg Sweep for a nearfall. They hit stereo clotheslines and were both down. They rolled around on the mat trying to get pins. Alfonso applied a Walls of Jericho (vertical Boston Crab), and Ku tapped out! A big win for Gonzalez and definitely an upset in my eyes.

Alfonso Gonzalez defeated Kevin Ku at 10:01.

Koda Hernandez vs. Chico Suave for the Freelance Legacy Title. This was the main event. Koda is undoubtedly the top wrestler here, and he’s among my favorites from the Chicago area scene. And I’ve loosely compared him to Mike Santana. Suave is a chubby kid who is decent, but I don’t view him as a headliner. A feeling-out process to open, and the shorter Suave did some comedy, which annoyed Koda, as he shoved Chico, then he chopped him. Chico charged at him and they fought to the floor and traded punches! This went from 0 to 100 in seconds! In the ring, Chico rubbed his butt in Koda’s face in the corner, then hit a rolling cannonball for a nearfall at 4:00.

Koda slammed Chico back-first on the ring apron, and he took control. He stomped on Chico and kept him grounded. Chico set up for a dive, but Koda blocked it with a forearm. Koda hit a snap suplex on the floor at 7:00, with Chico’s legs hitting the guardrail. They eventually crawled back into the ring, stood up, and traded forearm strikes and punches. Chico hit three German Suplexes, then an OsCutter at 9:30 for a nearfall. He switched to an ankle lock. Koda hit a second-rope Exploder Suplex. Chico hit an Angle Slam for a nearfall at 11:00. Sabin Gauge jumped in the ring and attacked the ref, then hit Chico. He got a chair and he hit both Koda and Chico with it. The ref sat up and called for the bell. Disappointing finish to a decent match.

Koda Hernandez vs. Chico Suave went to a no contest at 11:49 due to outside interference; Hernandez retains the Freelance Legacy Title.

* Both Koda and Chico beat up Sabin after the bell. The crowd wanted the match restarted and voiced their displeasure that they didn’t get it.

TWE “12 Years Strong” in Red Bank, Tennessee on Aug. 23, 2025 (IWTV)

This is their venue, which looks like an underground military bunker. The ring is pushed up against one wall, and most of the fans sit on opposite sides of the ring. Lighting over the ring is alright. This appears to be packed.

Jaden Newman and Jameson Shook vs. Channing Thomas and TJ Crawford for the IWTV Tag Team Titles. Channing and TJ drove from the New England area to wrestle in Georgia on Friday, and now they are here in Tennessee on Saturday. It was a bit of a surprise when Newman and Shook won these titles. Jaden and Channing opened and traded quick reversals on the mat. The commentators talked about how both Shook and Newman have other matches on this show. Shook knocked Crawford down with a shoulder tackle. Shook hit a senton on Channing for a nearfall at 2:00. TJ and Channing began working over Jaden in their corner. Channing hit a suplex for a nearfall.

TJ hit a backbreaker over his knee for a nearfall. Shook finally got a hot tag at 6:30, and he hit a bodyslam on Channing, then a powerslam, and he was fired up. He hit a chokeslam with a punt kick included. TJ hit a stunner, and Channing hit a German Suplex for a nearfall. The challengers now began working over Shook. Jaden tagged in and hit a missile dropkick at 8:30. The champs hit a kick-and-suplex combo for a nearfall. Channing hit a running back elbow. Jaden hit a shotgun dropkick. TJ fired back with a leaping enzuigiri on Newman. at 10:00. Shook hit a double-noggin-knocker. Shook hit a powerbomb and pinned Crawford. Really good action.

Jaden Newman and Jameson Shook defeated Channing Thomas and TJ Crawford to retain the IWTV Tag Team Titles at 10:32.

* Channing and Crawford beat up the champs some more after the bell. Channing hit a piledriver onto a title belt.

Darian Bengston vs. Kasey Owens in a submission match. This was the co-main event, and the commentators talked about how these two have been battling for years, with Darian usually coming out on top. I’ll reiterate that Kasey is a perfect mix of Joey Janela and Jimmy Lloyd. They opened in a knuckle lock. Kasey applied a heel hook on the mat. Darian applied a half-crab at 4:00. They’ve kept it on the mat so far. Darian applied a leg lock around the neck. Kasey applied a standing Figure Four at 8:30. Darian hit a clothesline at 10:00, then he locked in a rear-naked choke on the mat.

Kasey applied a Crossface Chickenwing on the mat; Darian tried to lean backward into a pin attempt, but as the commentators pointed out, no pins in this match, so it didn’t break the hold. (I love this; it’s a nice touch about how this match is different.) Kasey flipped Darian over the top rope to the floor at 13:00. Kasey was livid and began removing the bottom rope; he didn’t want there to be any rope breaks that could save Darian! In the ring, Kasey re-applied the Crossface Chickenwing; they fell to the floor in the gap between the middle rope and the mat. They got back into the ring and Kasey again applied a Crossface Chickenwing, but he also used the bottom rope to help choke out Darian. The ref checked on Darian and called for the bell!

Kasey Owens defeated Darian Bengston at 18:23.

Erron Wade (w/Collin) vs. Jameson Shook in a scaffold match for the TWE Title. This was the main event, and it’s essentially a ladder match, with the title hanging at the top of the scaffold. The ring ropes have been removed, and a small scaffolding was set up next to the ring. (I dive off this will barely be higher than a dive off the top turnbuckle. Yes, Shook (think a young Sami Zayn) was doing double-duty, having already wrestled in the second match. Karate specialist Wade hit some spin kicks to the thighs early on. Shook struck him with a chair across the back. He shoved Wade into the ring post, and Wade was already bleeding from the forehead. They brawled at ringside, and Wade left blood spatter on a wooden door.

Shook made some board bridges on the floor. Wade broke something across Shook’s head; I didn’t see what it was. Wade’s face was covered in blood. They got back into the ring at 7:00, where Wade used the chain of nunchuks over Shook’s mouth! Wade hit Shook on his back with the nunchuks. Wade got a bo staff and struck Shook with that, too. Collin (Wade’s student) slid into the ring at 11:00 and stomped on Jameson. Wade put on boxing gloves that had thumbtacks on it and he repeatedly struck Shook. The crowd chanted, “Not my sensei!” Shook hit a spin kick to the head at 13:00. Shook hit a doublestomp on Wade through a door bridge on the floor!

They fought on the scaffolding, and Shook flipped Wade to the mat (Wade flipped over a door bridge and missed it entirely.) Collin got on the scaffold and pushed Shook through a door bridge on the floor!! Shoot hit a running Death Valley Driver on Collin, dropping him through a door in the corner. Shook and Wade traded forearm strikes and chops while on their knees at 17:00, then while standing. Wade hit a low blow kick and was booed. He signaled to the back. A masked man in a white karate outfit got in the ring and teased that he was going to hit Shook, but he instead struck Wade with a kendo stick to the ribs, then he hit a fisherman’s suplex through a board bridge. This allowed Shook to climb the scaffolding and pull down the title! The crowd went nuts for the title change.

Jameson Shook defeated Erron Wade to win the TWE Title at 18:48.

Final Thoughts: As I noted, all three of these shows are from this weekend, and the reality is I wasn’t going to find time to watch all three events. But I’m familiar with their rosters and picked out the matches with those who interest me the most. The Bojack/Diego match is the best of these nine matches. Shook-Wade was a good hardcore match using a scaffold instead of a ladder, and that was second-best of these matches.