WWE Clash in Paris lineup (Smackdown spoiler included): Another title match added to Sunday’s premium live event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The WWE Clash in Paris event will be held on Sunday in Nanterre, France, at Paris La Défense Arena.

-Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk vs. Jey Uso vs. LA Knight in a four-way for the World Heavyweight Championship

-Becky Lynch vs. Nikki Bella for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship

-Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy vs. “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins for the WWE Tag Team Titles

-Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed

-John Cena vs. Logan Paul

-Sheamus vs. Rusev in a Good Ol’ Fashioned Donnybrook match

Powell’s POV: The Street Profits beat The Miz and Carmelo Hayes on Smackdown to earn the tag title match. The indoor venue holds up to 45,000 for concerts. The Clash in Paris main card is listed as starting at 1CT/2ET. I am off on Sunday, so join Colin McGuire for his live review as the show streams on Peacock (and Netflix internationally). Colin and Jake Barnett will team up for a same day audio review that will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).