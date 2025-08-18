WWE Raw in Philadelphia, Powell’s Q&A Audio Show, Tom Prichard, Saraya, Danhausen, Indi Hartwell, Melissa Anderson, Chris Cash, Big Bill, Cedric Alexander, Fritz Von Erich, Dick Murdoch, Pat O’Connor

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw will be live tonight from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at Wells Fargo Center. Raw features an appearance by Roman Reigns.

We are looking for reports from Raw in Philadelphia, Tuesday’s NXT in Philadelphia, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite and Thursday’s Collision taping in Glasgow, Scotland, and Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Dublin, Ireland, and all WWE UK tour dates. If you are going to an upcoming show or taping and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Tom Prichard is 66.

-The late Chris Cash (Christopher Bauman Jr.) died at age 23 in a motorcycle accident on August 18, 2005.

-Melissa Anderson turned 43 on Sunday. She has worked as Cheerleader Melissa, Raisha Saeed, and Alissa Flash, among other names.

-Danhausen (Donovan Danhausen) turned 35 on Sunday.

-Saraya (Saraya-Jade Bevis) turned 33 on Sunday. She worked as Paige in WWE.

-Indi Hartwell (Samantha De Martin) turned 29 on Sunday.

-Big Bill turned 39 on Saturday. He worked as Big Cass in WWE and went by W Morrissey in TNA.

-Cedric Alexander (Cedrick Johnson) turned 36 on Saturday.

-The late Fritz Von Erich (Jack Adkisson) was born on August 16, 1929. The longtime wrestler and promoter died at age 68 of brain and lung cancer on September 10, 1997.

-The late Dick Murdoch was born on August 16, 1946. He died of a heart attack on June 15, 1996.

-Pat O’Connor died on August 16, 1990, at age 65, following a bout with cancer.