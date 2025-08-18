NXT TV preview: The card for Tuesday’s show in Philadelphia 

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of the NXT television show.

-TNA Champion Trick Williams vs. Je’Von Evans for a shot at the NXT Championship at NXT Heatwave

-Blake Monroe and Jordynne Grace meet face-to-face

-Ricky Saints vs. Jasper Troy

-“Fatal Influence” Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, and Jazmyn Nyx vs. Ash By Elegance, Heather By Elegance, and M By Elegance with Masha Slamovich as special referee

-Josh Briggs vs. Yoshiki Inamura in a Philadelphia Street Fight

Powell’s POV: Tuesday’s show will be live from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at The Met. Join John Moore for his NXT live reviews as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).