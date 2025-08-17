What's happening...

WWE LFG and WWE Greatest Moments on A&E tonight

August 17, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Two episodes of WWE’s Greatest Moments air tonight on A&E starting at 8CT/9ET. The first show focuses on Shocking Moments of the ’80s, and the second is on Booker T.

WWE LFG’s eighth episode of season two airs tonight on A&E at 9CT/10ET. Undertaker, Booker T, Bubba Ray Dudley, and Michelle McCool are coaching teams of developmental wrestlers.

Powell’s Note “Top Dog” is the name of tonight’s episode and has the following description: “Who is the top man and woman going into the second half of season two. Legend picks the best candidates to prove it in the ring, but there can only be one top man and woman in LFG.”

