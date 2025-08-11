WWE Smackdown rating for the SummerSlam fallout edition with John Cena and Cody Rhodes

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with an average of 1.557 million viewers for USA Network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The number was up compared to the previous episode’s 1.544 million viewership average.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown finished with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up compared to the previous week’s 0.46 rating. Smackdown performed well despite running against NFL preseason games. One year earlier, the August 9, 2024, edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.269 million viewers and a 0.64 rating for Roman Reigns’ return on the SummerSlam fallout show.