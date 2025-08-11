What's happening...

WWE Smackdown rating for the SummerSlam fallout edition with John Cena and Cody Rhodes

August 11, 2025

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with an average of 1.557 million viewers for USA Network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The number was up compared to the previous episode’s 1.544 million viewership average.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown finished with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up compared to the previous week’s 0.46 rating. Smackdown performed well despite running against NFL preseason games. One year earlier, the August 9, 2024, edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.269 million viewers and a 0.64 rating for Roman Reigns’ return on the SummerSlam fallout show.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.