WWE Raw preview: Women’s World Championship match pulled from the lineup

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-CM Punk opens the show

-Becky Lynch vs. Maxxine Dupri for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship

-Rusev vs. Sami Zayn

Powell’s POV: WWE announced on Monday afternoon that the Naomi vs. Iyo Sky for the Women’s World Championship will not take place due to Naomi not being medically cleared. Raw will be live from Quebec City, Quebec, at Centre Videotron. Join me for my live review of Raw as the show streams Mondays on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same-night audio reviews of Raw are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).