MLW partnering with actor Danny McBride and Don Gato Tequila

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW issued the following press release on Monday.

CHARLESTON, SC – Major League Wrestling (MLW) – one of the fastest-growing wrestling companies in the U.S. – is teaming up with Hollywood superstar and entrepreneur Danny McBride’s Don Gato Tequila for a first-of-its-kind live broadcast lucha libre event: MLW x Don Gato: Lucha de los Muertos at the historic Charleston Music Hall in Charleston, South Carolina on Thursday, November 20.

The event marks MLW’s first event in Charleston, and will be broadcast live in the U.S. beIN SPORTS and streamed† live worldwide on MLW’s YouTube channel.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, August 19 at 10 a.m. ET at Ticketmaster and MLWGo.com. Tickets start at just $15.

“Don Gato was reluctant to enter the ring after the injuries he sustained spear fishing in Cambodia this summer,” said Danny McBride. “But through my charm and constant nagging, I was able to get him on board. You’re welcome, Charleston. I am beyond psyched that he will bring his tequila and cool times to the MLW event here in the Holy City.”

“Thanks to Danny McBride for going the extra mile — turns out Don Gato Tequila is a hell of a negotiator.” said Court Bauer, Owner of Major League Wrestling.” MLW and Don Gato Tequila are the ultimate super team-up, and Charleston—with its deep roots in wrestling—is where our story in the South takes hold. We’re bringing a stacked card, a who’s who of wrestling, and the absolute best tequila in the game. And trust me—this is just the beginning for MLW in the Holy City.”

MLW x Don Gato: Lucha de los Muertos is MLW’s latest high-profile crossover, since naming Emmy and Golden Globe-winning actor Paul Walter Hauser executive producer earlier this year. Hauser, who this summer has starred in Paramount Pictures’ The Naked Gun and Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four: First Steps, is scheduled to compete during the event.

Scheduled to compete in this epic showdown:

MLW World Heavyweight Champion Matt Riddle

Golden Globe and Emmy Award winner Paul Walter Hauser

Shotzi Blackheart

Mistico

Donovan Dijak

Bishop Dyer

Legendary luchador Blue Panther

Brock Anderson

Cesar Duran

Salina de la Renta

And many more!

Plus: a special appearance by the mysterious and iconic Don Gato.

Experience an unforgettable evening where the pulse-pounding action of Major League Wrestling meets the legendary party spirit of Don Gato Tequila. Don’t miss MLW x Don Gato: Lucha de los Muertos—a night of title fights, tequila, and chaos!

For tickets and more information, visit www.MLW.com.

ABOUT DON GATO TEQUILA:

Don Gato Tequila is the legendary tequila brand inspired by undefeated luchador Don Gato and brought to life through wild, tequila-fueled sagas narrated by longtime fan Danny McBride. Crafted from 100% Blue Weber agave grown in the Lowlands of Jalisco, it’s a premium, no-nonsense tequila that delivers bold, unmasked flavor. With award-winning Blanco and Reposado expressions, Don Gato is made good for cool times—and for anyone who appreciates high-quality tequila with a legendary twist.

Powell’s POV: I’m a big fan of McBride’s work, so it’s fun to see him get involved in pro wrestling.