WWE SummerSlam lineup (live coverage tonight): The card for night two of the annual stadium event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the SummerSlam event that will be held tonight in East Rutherford, New Jersey, at MetLife Stadium.

-John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes in a Street Fight for the WWE Championship

-Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Iyo Sky in a Triple Threat for the Women’s World Championship

-Dominik Mysterio vs. AJ Styles for the Intercontinental Championship

-Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria in a no DQ, no count-out match for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship (Valkyria can’t challenge for the title again while Lynch is champion if she loses)

-Solo Sikoa vs. Jacob Fatu in a cage match for the U.S. Championship

-Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy vs. “Motor City Machine Guns” Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin vs. “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins vs. “DIY” Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa vs. Andrade and Rey Fenix vs. “Fraxiom” Axiom and Nathan Frazer in a TLC match for the WWE Tag Team Titles

Powell’s POV: The pre-show starts at 2CT/3ET. Join me for my live review each day as the shows streams at the early start time of 5CT/6ET on Peacock in the United States and on Netflix internationally. Jake Barnett and I will co-host same night audio reviews of both nights for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).