JCW Lunacy TV results: Roth’s live review of Team GCW vs. Team JCW, Alice Crowley vs. Hollyhood Haley J for the JCW Women’s Title, “Officer” Colt Cabana vs. Kongo Kong

By Jerry Roth, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@Iammrcheeseball)

Juggalo Championship Wrestling Lunacy (Episode 47)

Taped June 21, 2025, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, at the Eagles Club

Streamed July 31, 2025, on Psychopathic_Records YouTube page

Hello, Juggalos, Jugelettes, and Dot Net readers. I’m Jerry, here to be the Ringmaster through the Carnival of Carnage that is Juggalo Championship Wrestling. Let’s begin, shall we?

The broadcast team was Zac Amico, Joe Dombrowski, and Mark Roberts. The Ringmaster (ring announcer) was Hardcam Frio…

The show started in the bathroom with a Steven Flowe searching for Cocaine, and found Cocaine in a stall. Cocaine poured white powder on his arm (get it, because his name is Cocaine) and then Steven took some and rubbed it on his gums while he talked about wrestling the Outbreak…

JCW’s Intro video package played to the tune of Fight Club by Violent J off the album “The Shining”…

1. “Flowecaine” Steven Flowe and Cocaine vs. “The Outbreak” Jackson and Abel (w/Barnabas the Bizarre). Flowe hit Wizard on a Whale (Whisper in the Wind) on Jackson. Jackson collapsed and then rose in Undertaker style. Flowecaine hit a backbreaker elbow drop combo. Jackson hit a sling blade on Flowe, followed by a quick cover that was kicked out of.

Flowe made a hot tag to Cocaine, who then threw punches and a spinning slide slam on The Outbreak. Barnabas stole Cocaine’s white powder, and the Outbreak accidentally knocked Barnabas off the apron. Cocaine went to tombstone Jackson, but it got reversed, and The Outbreak hit Double Death Mist (Green Mist) on Flowe and won the match. Afterward, they forced Steven to drink a potion…

Jerry’s Jabber: The Outbreak are twins, and it’s very hard to tell who is who. The gimmick is that they are undead zombies. It was a fun match, with Cocaine being a smaller version of a Kane rip off and Steven Flowe being what happens if you put Raven in the washer and he shrunk. A decent tag match.

Backstage, 2 Tuff Tony was shown giving advice to Hollyhood Haley J about her match with “Big Al” Alice Crowley…

2. “Big Al” Alice Crowley vs. Hollyhood Haley J for the JCW Women’s Championship. Big Al shoved Haley, who threw Big Al through the ropes. Al’s feet got caught in the ropes on the way out. On the outside, Haley and Al got into a chop battle. Haley threw Al into the barricade, then back inside the ring, where Haley hit a crossbody from the top rope. Hayley went for the pin, but Big Al kicked out. Haley ran the ropes and went for a crossbody, but was caught by Al and hit a uranage type move and followed it up with a clothesline for the win.

“Big Al” Alice Crowley defeated Hollyhood Haley J to retain the JCW Women’s Championship.

Jerry’s Jabber: Haley and Al seem to be very good opponents for each other, but they seem to be the only women in that division. Week after week, it’s Al and Haley, and it’s getting old.

The announcers mentioned they were going to play a clip of Mosh Pit Mike and Luigi Primo, but there was a disturbance. Haley J stormed backstage and yelled at 2 Tuff Tony…

Mailman Mike looked for Luigi Primo, who spun dough while Mike talked about their tag Match with the Backseat Boyz…

3. “The Backseat Boyz” JP and Tommy Grayson vs. Mailman Mike and Luigi Primo. Late in the match, the Backseat Boyz hit the Backseat Elbow. Luigi reversed a Perfect Plex into an inside cradle for a two count. Mike yelled. “You’ve got mail,” and threw a package to Luigi. Inside the package was more pizza dough. Luigi used 2 pizza doughs for attacks. The Backseat Boyz took control, Luigi climbed to the top rope. Mike was dropkicked into Luigi. The Backseat Boyz hit the T Gimmick (the finisher Luke Harper and Erick Rowan used when they carried hammers as The Bludgeon Brothers in WWE) for the win.

“The Backseat Boyz” JP and Tommy Grayson vs. Mailman Mike and Luigi Primo.

Jerry’s Jabber: The Backseat Boyz are basically a modern-day version of WCW’s 3 Count. They inherited the gimmick from Johnny Kashmere, who was an original Backseat Boy in CZW. Luigi Primo and Mike worked well as a tag team. The Backseat Boyz remind me of the Young Bucks with their offense.

The announcers talked about the upcoming Bloodymania show, and how JCW had to win to go into the two-day war with momentum…

4. “Officer” Colt Cabana vs. Kongo Kong (w/Jasmine St. Claire). Yes, it’s the adult film star Jasmine St. Claire. Cabana talked about how he arrested Juggalos before the show. Colt ran into the fist of Kongo. Colt went for a double axe handle, and Kong hit him in the stomach. Colt ran the ropes and was caught in a chokeslam, but he reversed it. Kongo Kong hit a shoulder block that knocked down Cabana. Colt rolled out of the ring, Jasmine slapped him. Colt tried to handcuff her to the ring. Kong dragged him into the ring and hit him with a headbutt for the win…

Kongo Kong defeated “Officer” Colt Cabana.

Jerry’s Jabber: A short match, which Colt is used to at this point. In all seriousness, the match put over Kong and seemed to set up Matt Tremont vs. Kongo Kong for the JCW Heavyweight Title.

5. “Brothers of Funstruction” Yabbo the Clown and Ruffo the Clown vs. Caleb Konley and The Man Servant Jeeves for the JCW Tag Team Championship. Yabbo started off by juggling, and Jeeves rushed him. Yabbo uses his tie, similar to how Bianca Belair uses her braid. Jeeves tagged Konley, and Yabbo tagged Ruffo, and a battle of chops ensues with Ruffo getting the better of it. Quick tags between the Brothers of Funstruction and Kaleb, and Jeeves. Ruffo pulls out a rubber chicken and tickled Jeeves’ armpit with it. Ruffo came in with Samoan drop. Jeeves rushed Yabbo and got a balloon to the face. The Brothers of Funstruction hit the Whoop Whoop Driver (a double foot stomp from the top rope onto the opponent that is being held in a sidewalk slam position) for the win.

“Brothers of Funstruction” Yabbo the Clown and Ruffo the Clown beat Caleb Konley and The Man Servant Jeeves to retain the JCW Tag Team Championship.

Jerry’s Jabber: The clowns are interesting, in that they are a mix of Doink eras, both the dark and the later good side. Lunacy has been my first introduction to Caleb, as he wrestled as Kaleb with a K when he was at Impact, but I wasn’t watching Impact at that time. Jeeves was there.

Backstage, Shane Mercer walked into a conversation between Matt Tremont, Effy, and Jimmy Lloyd. Jimmy paid Mercer to make sure he would side with them…

6. “Team GCW” GCW Champion Effy, Matt Tremont, Jimmy Lloyd, and Shane Mercer vs. “Team JCW” JCW Champion Mad Man Pondo, Willie Mack, Mickie Knuckles, and 2 Tuff Tony. Lloyd started off against Mack, and both bigger men went fast and furious with Mack hitting a huracanrana. A short time later, Mickie hit a reverse bandaid drop on Effy, and then tagged Tony, who hit a superplex powerbomb bomb combo on Effy with Pondo. Effy tagged Tremont. Pondo and Tremont pulled out weapons – a fork for Tremont and a screwdriver for Pondo. Pondo hit everyone on the GCW side with a stop sign before tagging Mickie, who was stapled by a staple gun that Jimmy Lloyd had. She tagged Tony, who hit a springboard moonsault for a two count. Shane Mercer entered the ring and instead of hitting 2 Tuff Tony, he hit a Moonsault and Battery on Lloyd. 2 Tuff Tony hit the Meteorite (lights his fist on fire and hits his opponent in the face) for the win…

“Team JCW” Mad Man Pondo, Willie Mack, Mickie Knuckles, and 2 Tuff Tony defeated “Team GCW” Effy, Matt Tremont, Jimmy Lloyd, and Shane Mercer.